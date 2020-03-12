Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.