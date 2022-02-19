According to a recent study of the three major factors in voting behavior in the United States, Colorado is the 10th most Democratic of the 50 states.
Combine (1) educational levels with (2) percentage of minority voters and (3) urban-rural split, and Colorado ranks with such regularly strong Democratic states as Maryland, New Jersey, New York, California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Illinois and Connecticut.
This is a challenge for Colorado Republicans, who may have been hoping for a “red wave” sweeping the United States later this year.
To put it another way, if there is a national Republican sweep in this fall’s general elections, Colorado Republicans are going to have to work extra hard to score any major electoral victories in our 10th-most-Democratic home state.
Respected political scientist Larry Sabato at the University of Virginia, working with political analyst Louis Jacobson, identified education, race and urban vs. rural as the three best demographic characteristics for predicting a state’s future voting behavior. In doing so they have followed in the footsteps of several election forecasters.
Note that to use just three generic factors in predicting state voting outcomes is an obvious simplification. Other factors are doubtless at work, such as economic vitality, region of the county, religiosity, the personal wealth of candidates, and so on.
Yet every forecaster strives to select the best predictive factors — factors that tell us what is highly likely to happen.
Our main caution with generic forecasting models is that there are a lot of variations within states. Determining factors can include local personalities, the character of candidates nominated, and in some cases the partisan makeup of a state’s legislature.
For instance, very Democratic Massachusetts has frequently, over the past two generations, elected Republican governors as a form of check and balance on their dominantly Democratic legislatures.
Colorado did the reverse from the mid-1970s to the late 1990s by electing Republican legislatures while supporting Democratic governors (Dick Lamm and Roy Romer).
To note these caveats is not to diminish the Louis Jacobson and Larry Sabato analysis but rather to caution that their model will probably be very helpful yet still unable to explain all the outcomes in upcoming elections.
Louis Jacobson combined three key factors — education, race and urban-rural split — to form a 50-state list ranking from most Republican to most Democratic.
Colorado is the second most educated state in the nation, trailing only first-place Massachusetts in the percentage of residents who have completed an undergraduate college education. Over the past 50 years, nationwide, highly educated voters have steadily shifted their support from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party.
In this recent University of Virginia study, Colorado’s second place ranking in terms of education was the key factor in making Colorado the 10th most Democratic state in the nation.
Also contributing to Colorado placing 10th Democratic was Colorado’s increasing urbanization in the urban vs. rural category. Colorado clocked in as the 13th most citified state in the nation.
It is appealing to picture postcard Colorado as a western Rocky Mountain state with wide-open spaces filled with cowboys grazing cattle, yet longtime Coloradans know that is misleading. Much of Colorado is an almost 200-mile strip city, known as the Front Range, stretching from Pueblo on the south through Colorado Springs and Denver to Fort Collins and Greeley in the north.
Joining Colorado in the most “citified” category are such populous and famously urbanized states as California, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Illinois. They include high-density big cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Newark, Boston and Chicago.
If you want to be more rural, move north of Colorado to Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota. They rank 1-2-3 in terms of being the most rural states in the U.S. They are also three of the most Republican.
Urbanized areas (cities and close-in suburbs) voting more Democratic while rural areas (farms and outer suburbs) vote more Republican is a relatively new factor in voting behavior analysis. The trend toward “blue cities” and “red country” has accelerated during the opening years of the 21st century.
In terms of percentage of minority voters, Colorado ranked 25th of the 50 states. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Colorado is 6% African American and 18% Hispanic, with the Hispanic community growing steadily.
Minority voters, particularly African Americans, have preferred the Democratic Party ever since 1964, when Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater based his campaign on opposing the enactment of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Goldwater lost to incumbent Democratic President Lyndon Johnson in a landslide.
Because Colorado ranked 25th among the states in percentage of minority voters, the race factor was less influential on the state’s Democratic voting behavior than educational levels and urban-rural divide. On the other hand, Democrats have benefitted for many years on the voting support they receive from Blacks and Hispanics, particularly in Denver.
The University of Virginia study suggests that Colorado Democrats have many of the dominoes in place to resist the Republican “red wave” that might be washing across the United States in next November’s elections. The state’s Republicans have their work cut out for them to try to ride that wave to one or two Colorado victories.
Republicans will likely put a priority on winning another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and capturing the Colorado secretary of state position. Defeating Governor Polis and U.S. senator from Colorado Michael Bennet will be much harder, in good part because Colorado has been ranked the 10th most Democratic state by Louis Jacobson and Larry Sabato.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy write about Colorado and national politics.