Senior travel could be the first rebound in Colorado Springs after a year of COVID-19 restrictions that hammered tourism in the Pikes Peak area and nationally, tourism industry officials said.
As one of the first large groups to get vaccinated for COVID-19, seniors are also expected to be among the most likely to get back to traveling this year, said Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, a nonprofit focused on marketing the region to tourists. He expects to market the area's open spaces and parks to that demographic.
"I feel optimistic that we are going to have a better year this year," Price said during Colorado Springs City Council's meeting Monday.
Colorado last Friday opened vaccine eligibility to people age 60 and older. If every adult who wants to get a vaccine can get one by May, as President Joe Biden has promised, that could also be game changing for the industry, Price said.
"It’s the best thing that could happen, there are so many people who have wanted to travel," he said in an interview.
Many people took the year off from flying in particular and the nationwide downturn in travel was evident in the data Price presented.
During 2020, the lodgers and auto rental tax fell almost 40%, bringing in about $4.5 million for the year, the lowest amount of revenue since 2014, city reports show. The revenue largely supports Visit Colorado Springs and community events, such as the Festival of Lights parade, Labor Day Lift Off and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
Group and business travel fell dramatically in 2020, with the number of room bookings Visit Colorado Springs was involved in falling 83,00 from almost 220,000, Price's presentation showed. Many group travel bookings have been rescheduled twice and are now set for the second half of 2021, he said.
However, Colorado Springs didn't suffer as much as other destinations, he said. The city ranked 7th in the nation out of 150 cities for its average annual hotel occupancy of about 54%, he said.
"It could have been so much worse, but it certainly has been a challenge," Price told the council.
Regional attractions, such as Pikes Peak, the Manitou Cliff Dwellings and other outdoor attractions, saw a significant late season surge in visitation that helped business, said PK McPherson, executive director of the Pikes Peak Region Attractions Association.
"A few of my folks said if they hadn’t had limited capacity or if they were able to have more staff and be open longer hours, it would have been a pretty decent year," she said. But that wasn't true for indoor attractions such as museums, which really suffered, she noted.
The association also saw a major shift in ticket purchasing from in-person to online that has continued through this year. The association's online ticket sales are currently up 422% over last year at the same time, McPherson said.
While she said she agrees it would make sense to see a surge in senior travel, the association's website is recording the most growth among those ages 18 to 24 compared with last year, she said.
"It’s completely counterintuitive, but then nothing has gone as I expected since the pandemic struck," McPherson said.
Hotel Eleganté, a large conference and event center in Colorado Springs, recorded strong bookings on weekends during June, July and August, said Tracy Hampton, director of sales and marketing.
But business was rough during the winter spike in COVID-19 cases when all of the hotel's Christmas parties were canceled, she said. Still, the hotel never closed and no employees were laid off, she added. Bookings are gradually getting better and Hampton expects to see more travel in June.
The interest in visiting Colorado Springs seemed to remain high last year with the overall number of page views to the Visit Colorado Springs website only falling 1.9% and staying well above 5 million, Price's presentation showed.
The new Southwest Airlines service to Colorado Springs is expected to be a boon for city tourism and the Visit Colorado Springs airport page on its website saw its traffic increase by 10 times from November through February because of the airline's announcement, Price said. The first flights from Southwest start Thursday.
"Happy Southwest Airlines' week to all of us," Price said.
The downtown Colorado Springs Visitor Center, a service of Visit Colorado Springs, is prepared for increased travel with recently extended hours and renovations, Price said. The center underwent $230,000 in renovations in 2020 to replace flooring, lighting and make more of the fixtures touches, including doors and sinks, Price said. The renovations were covered in part by a $22,000 federal grant and the budget was cut by half after the pandemic hit, he said.
The Gazette's Wayne Heilman contributed to this report.