The suicide rate last year was the highest it's been in at least 50 years, according to U.S. government records released this week.
Since 1999, it’s risen by as much as 30 percent in every state except one: Nevada.
The rate actually decreased in Nevada last year, if only by less than 1 percent, reports the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
What’s Nevada doing that other states with high suicide rates, such as Colorado, should consider?
Misty Vaughan Allen. That’s what Nevada is doing.
The state’s suicide prevention coordinator, who has been at Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services since 1998, is a one-person force of nature. She and the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention have been pounding away at what was the country’s highest suicide rate for a long time, making sure that “suicide prevention is everyone’s business.”
Remaining "steady" and pushing hard on that shared responsibility seem to be working.
Partnerships are Allen’s secret. With lawmakers, school administrators, nurses, health care providers, even gun shops and gun instructors.
And Allen has been laser focused on the most susceptible, teens.
“What has really been working,” said Allen, “we’ve really brought the youth suicide rate down.”
The Nevada Legislature has helped, with laws that Colorado should study and enact.
“School administrators are required by law to have suicide prevention training,” she said.
“We’ve mandated health care providers have suicide prevention training by law — two hours” at least, she added. So anytime anyone sees any health care professional in Nevada, that professional has been trained to look for signs of suicidal behavior.
In Allen’s home, Washoe County, “All seventh-graders get the Signs of Suicide screening … every student!”
Signs of Suicide (SOS) is a national program that screens for depression with an education curriculum that raises suicide awareness. In controlled tests, it’s shown a reduction in self-reported suicide attempts by 40 percent to 64 percent.
Allen’s ultimate goal: Every time a student has to get a physical for a school, the student gets a mental health screening as well. Such screenings allow staff to identify mental health conditions early and connect students with help. School staffs are being trained to recognize early warning signs and work with the community mental health system and to discuss mental health concerns with families.
Why, Allen asks, should our children’s mental health be less of a priority than their physical health?
In Nevada, “we have partnerships with all the school districts. We work with schools to develop their own protocols for training. We’re also partnering with the Department of Education … the students are getting help early on. We’ve implemented a mental health day for staff so they can recognize signs. We’re partnering with school social workers as well.”
Partner, partner, partner.
One of the most interesting of Allen's partnerships is with gun retailers in Las Vegas, as well as gun owners and gun instructors. Allen said her organization is training staff at gun stores to recognize people who might be at risk of suicide. She said her group has gun owners and gun instructors who are trainers as well.
Suicides by firearms have decreased in the state, from 54 percent in 2014 to 51 percent in 2016, according to the Nevada DHHS.
Colorado has a similar program, the Colorado Gun Shop Project, which focuses on educating gun owners and gun shop owners about suicide and prevention.
Allen said Nevada had the nation's highest suicide rate when she started her work. Now it’s down to the national average.
Colorado's teenage suicide rate, alas, is nearly twice the national average. Of every 100,000 U.S. youths ages 15 to 19, 8.9 commit suicide. In Colorado, that number nearly doubles to 17.6, according to the CDC. At one point in 2016, by some measures, El Paso County had the highest rate of teen suicide in the country.
Coincidentally, a recent national report ranks Colorado among the worst states for prevalence of mental and substance use disorders. The report by the nonprofit advocacy group Mental Health America cited a lack of treatment oversight by state courts, difficult access to outpatient treatment and hurdles for families trying to get other family members help.
Colorado is regularly touted as the healthiest state because of its outdoor-oriented ethos. But that kind of healthiness doesn’t carry over to mental health.
What can Colorado do to start reducing its rate as Nevada has?
Find its own Misty Vaughn Allen to galvanize our anti-suicide efforts with singular focus.
And pass a law that requires, as Allen suggests, that every time a student gets a physical, he or she gets a mental health screening as well.
Medicaid actually requires screening Medicaid-eligible children for mental health conditions under the Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnosis and Treatment mandate in federal law. But the law often goes unenforced.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued new guidelines that call for universal, annual screenings of students 12 and up for depression.
And we ought to pass a law requiring training of all our health care professionals, nurses, teachers, school administrators, social workers and gun retailers to recognize signs of suicide the way Nevada’s do.
So far, Colorado’s Legislature has struggled to figure out how to fund suicide prevention. Two bills supporting suicide prevention failed in the Senate last session, and three bills aimed at preventing youth suicide hit roadblocks as well. Two budget amendments that would have allocated an additional $400,000 to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Office of Suicide Prevention were both nixed in April.
On the last day of the session, a bill that will provide schools with grant funding for suicide prevention programs finally was approved.
Grants are great, but required training like Nevada’s is better.
Most important, it’s usually people, not policies, that really begin to solve big social challenges like this one.
Who will be our Misty?