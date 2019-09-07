Many faith communities provide members with services that improve mental health and quality of life.
Faith leaders say religious affiliation can also provide people with a sense of meaning, as people see their lives as part of a bigger picture, and religious teaching provides moral guidelines for living, rituals for life’s milestones, opportunities for service and giving, and care in times of tragedy and loss.
Many churches employ counselors or refer members to counselors that have been vetted, and many congregations offer classes or small groups that focus on grief, depression, abuse or other challenges.
• First United Methodist Church and Woodmen Valley Chapel operate support groups affiliated with the National Alliance on Mental Health.
• Woodmen Valley Chapel explicitly welcomes people with special needs and provides a variety of specialized programs for grief, women who have survived sexual trauma, people dealing with substance abuse and addictions, and individuals, friends and families struggling with mental health.
• First Presbyterian Church has created a “counseling coalition” listing Christian counselors, licensed professionals who are in private practice locally.
• The Sanctuary Church in Old Colorado City bills itself as "a place for misfits," including the homeless, drug-addicted and alcoholics.
• Focus on the Family’s donor-supported family helpline (800-A-FAMILY) serves people from across the country. Callers receive a callback from one of the 18 mental health and counseling professionals working in the Counseling Department, typically within 48 hours, according to department Director Geremy Keeton.
Focus also offers referrals to Christian professionals who are part of its Christian Counselors Network (www.FocusontheFamily.com/FindaCounselor), which includes 1,130 active and vetted Christian professionals in private practice, 100 of them in the Colorado Springs area.
Parachurch organizations also offer help and resources. Youth workers from Young Life, the international youth ministry headquartered in Colorado Springs, mobilize to help local students when there are teens suicides.
Stephen Ministers, a program offered in some Catholic and Protestant churches, are members trained not as counselors or therapists but for being there for others struggling with emotional or mental health problems. The program is credible, confidential and free, said Dr. Rick Athey, a deacon at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Colorado Springs and a board-certified child and adult psychiatrist.
Substance abuse is a focus for many religious organizations. The Springs Rescue Mission provides food, clothing, shelter and other services to people dealing with addiction, and dozens of the nearly 300 local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held in churches from many traditions, including:
Catholic (Sacred Heart school building); Methodist (First, Central and Wilson); Episcopal (Saint Andrew’s); Lutheran (Grace and Family of Christ); Presbyterian (First); Community Churches (Cornerstone, Black Forest and Broadmoor);
And others, including Vanguard Church, Beth-El Mennonite Church, Front Range Alliance Church, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Friends Church, Front Range Alliance Church, Salvation Army, Ascent Church and the Little Log Church in Monument.
An AA alternative, Celebrate Recovery, which differs in that it identifies the Higher Power as God and is for anyone with any kind of habit, hurt or hang-up, also has programs in local churches, including: Village Seven Presbyterian Church; Springs Community Church; Pikes Peak Christian Church; Meridian Point Church; St. Victor Catholic Church in Victor, and Impact Christian Church in Woodland Park.