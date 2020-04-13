El Paso County has 15 public school districts, the most of any county in Colorado. The “why” is a complex equation that involves a little politics, a lot of geography and, of course, money.
“It’s a complicated issue,” says Dwight Barnes, superintendent of Miami-Yoder School District JT-60, a rural district southeast of Colorado Springs with 258 students this year.
Colorado has 178 public school districts, of which 107, including Miami-Yoder, meet the definition of “small rural,” according to the Colorado Department of Education. The tiniest is Campo RE-6 in Baca County with just 42 students, enrollment statistics show.
The largest, Denver Public Schools, has 92,112 students — about the same amount as in Colorado Springs’ city limits. Denver is one of 20 counties in the state with one school district.
It may be hard for Coloradans to grasp that just one school district serves the entire state of Hawaii.
The number of Colorado districts is down significantly, however, from 685 in 1886 and 2,106 in 1935.
Elimination of one-room schoolhouses, municipal reform, urbanization and manufacturing expansion led to consolidation of more than 100,000 districts nationwide, according to historical accounts.
In 1957, school consolidation was listed as the top education problem in Colorado, which then had 239 nonoperating districts, according to “An Exploration of District Consolidation,” by Kathryn Rooney and John Augenblick. The Colorado School Finance Project commissioned the study in 2009.
At the time, state lawmakers recommended no more than six districts per county. But El Paso County resisted, arguing for local control and the need to preserve schools as a central hub in communities.
That’s still the case.
“Some of it’s purely geographic and logistics, with significant distances between school centers,” said Walt Cooper superintendent of Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. “A lot of it is history — communities see their identity in schools.”
While school choice and the state’s funding formula have intensified competition for academic standing, enrollment and athletics, area superintendents are congenial, meeting regularly as a group for years.
Consolidation won’t likely happen in El Paso County anytime soon, if ever again, they say.
But a 21st century form of consolidation — cooperation — has been building for years and is evident now more than ever, with the coronavirus pandemic stepping up collaboration.
'It seems so simple, until you really look at it'
Consolidation can occur in two ways: by merging districts or by sharing resources.
Under existing law, every attached neighboring school district and voters in the districts must agree to a district closure and consolidation, which is different from 70 years ago when two districts combined to form Miami-Yoder, Barnes said.
“There’s a lot of logistics that would make it hard,” he said. “It seems so simple, until you really look at it.”
One issue is that many small districts are geographically large, with driving distances and bus schedules making consolidation impractical, according to district leaders.
El Paso County spans 2,126 square miles. The Miami-Yoder school district in Rush covers 400 square miles. Neighboring district Edison 54-JT in Yoder is 15 to 20 miles away.
“My buses roll out at 6 a.m. to get kids back to school at 7:30 a.m. Some kids get on the bus at 6:10 a.m.,” Barnes said.
“If you were to change my district, how much earlier would they have to get on the bus? When does cost outweigh kids having to get on the bus at 5 a.m.?”
Saving money is the main argument for consolidation, with reducing top administration seen as a path. Each district employs a superintendent, some also assistant superintendents, and each has a transportation director and food service director, among other administrators.
Barnes said many superintendents in small districts, including himself, have dual roles, adding principal or bus driver to the position of superintendent, which saves on salaries.
Superintendents often hear the complaints about inefficient operational costs, Cooper said.
“True, you might need only one superintendent, as opposed to six, but how many more curriculum specialists and directors would you need?” he said. “The biggest question has to be what is the primary driver for advocating for consolidation? If it’s solely financial, that doesn’t hold true in many scenarios.”
According to the Colorado School Finance Project report, “In consolidation studies across the U.S., it’s difficult to quantify a cost savings.”
Transportation costs and building modifications could offset realized savings, the report said, also noting that student performance had not been shown to increase or decrease with consolidation.
In general, research also does not indicate that larger districts have higher student performance. In 2016, El Paso County’s smallest district, Edison JT-54 in Yoder, ranked as the state's top-performing district.
Boards of Cooperative Educational Services, or BOCES, were enacted in Colorado in 1965 to provide special-education teachers for rural districts, as well as cooperative purchasing and shared management.
Along the same lines, the concept of centralizing administration is another district consolidation model.
But the way the state funds schools makes that not a viable option, Barnes said. Under the current financing model, Miami-Yoder receives nearly $11,800 per student in state funding, while districts in Colorado Springs average around $8,500 per student, he said, which would amount to significant losses for rural districts that combined services.
In addition, he said, property taxes and mill levies vary by district, which would need to be rectified.
Miami-Yoder is one of 14 school districts that belong to Pikes Peak BOCES and rely on the organization for special-education services for students, including school psychologists, social workers and occupational and physical therapists.
They also can access a shared school nurse, an alternative licensure teacher preparation program to fill teacher openings and a program for students who drop out of school or get expelled.
“We’ve branched out into a lot of areas,” said Pat Bershinsky, executive director of Pikes Peak BOCES. “These little districts don’t have the resources, so we create programs to meet their needs.
“It’s a huge cost savings because we can pool the resources.”
Pikes Peak BOCES, one of 19 BOCES in the state and the largest with a $15 million annual budget and 130 employees, recently purchased an old charter school building in Calhan to use as a centralized location for special-ed students for member districts, Bershinsky said.
A relatively new Pikes Peak Business and Education Alliance works on pairing students with local businesses and organizations to do job shadowing, internships and other programs.
Bershinsky also formed a health insurance company, The Colorado Health Initiative by Pikes Peak BOCES, which eliminates major insurance carriers and serves school district employees.
“That’s been three years to figure out, but I got sick and tired of health care premiums increasing by 10% to 15% a year,” he said. “It’s causing a lot of buzz in the state.”
Cooperation new form of consolidation
In 2016, two Pikes Peak region superintendents put their heads together and created what they said was an unusual union in education. Widefield School District 3 and Peyton School District 23-JT together built and now operate a large skilled-trades center for students from around the area to learn woodworking, construction, metals, automotive and other hands-on vocational programs.
The districts formed a separate legal entity, the Peyton/Widefield Vocational Education Partnership, which is governed by both school boards.
“There is certainly a lot of benefit to be gained by cooperation,” Cheyenne Mountain’s Cooper said. “None of these — the BOCES, the Pikes Peak Business and Education Alliance, the Widefield-Peyton trades center — needed consolidation as the drive for getting districts to work together, whether for financial or program efficiency.”
And consolidation would not necessarily translate to cooperation, he said.
“It would have to be a communitywide discussion,” Cooper said, “not just that it seems like a good idea or conventional wisdom says you could save money or it would be better for kids.
“It should not be a political or emotionally charged debate or decision.”
Barnes said El Paso County school districts have each “developed their own philosophies,” which also would be difficult to address.
“I think it’s really that local-control issue,” Barnes said. “Superintendents will tell you we’re doing it right for our students; we feel we’re doing what works best. It’s a pride thing, a community thing.”
The coronavirus has brought a newfound sense of camaraderie and a spirit of we’re-all-in-this-together attitude.
Pikes Peak superintendents decided to unite and close all 15 districts in El Paso County and the two in Teller County as of March 16, due to the virus. They also set up a food network to provide to-go meals for all area students.
Each year, they coordinate district calendars and breaks, so if parents have students in different districts, they’ll have the same weeks off during winter and spring. They also present a unified voice to local state legislators and share information on when they’re calling snow days or school start delays.
Whether they’ll decide as a group to keep schools closed through this semester after Gov. Jared Polis lifts the order that runs through April 30 is unknown.
The decision likely will be made on districts' “individual community's specific circumstances,” said Cooper, chairman of the Pikes Peak Area Superintendents group.
“A larger question, that we really can't answer yet, is what will be the guidelines and practices required if we are allowed to return at some point?” he said. “If that happens, and once we know what the guidelines and requirements are, then we would be in a place to determine if returning is feasible.
“In other words, being allowed to return would be one thing, being able to feasibly pull it off given other restrictions that may be in place would be another.”