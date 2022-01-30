The November 2021 election was largely a disappointing one for Pikes Peak-area school districts asking voters to approve funding measures to refurbish schools, improve teacher pay or update facilities.
Harrison School District 2 and Peyton School District 23-JT were successful in their respective bids to pass Ballot Issues 4D and 5A, respectively, allowing them to keep revenues in excess of the limits imposed by the Taxpayers Bill of Rights, or TABOR.
But voters said no to proposed bond packages from Colorado Springs School District 11 and Manitou Springs School District 14, as well as a proposed tax hike to fund a pay raise for District 49 teachers and staff. These districts are now left to address their issues without a much-needed infusion of capital, according to Manitou Springs school board president Tina Vidovich.
“We will go back to the drawing board,” Vidovich said. “Our facility issues aren’t going away, and they won’t get any cheaper as construction costs escalate.”
Manitou Springs voters said “No” to a proposed $43 million bond that would have provided infrastructural improvements to a district that will celebrate its 150th birthday this year. The bond also would have provided the “matching money” needed in order to receive nearly $9 million in state funding under the Building Excellent Schools Today, or BEST, program.
The district proposed the bond with an eye toward updating several of its facilities, but its elementary and middle schools are a top priority, according to Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue. The elementary school, which houses the district’s sole auditorium, was built in 1922. Manitou Springs Middle School, built in 1978, has a foundation that has shifted in some areas, Domangue said. Neither building has air conditioning.
“One of the things we’ve learned from COVID is the importance of having high-quality air in our school buildings,” the superintendent said.
Another priority is making sure all the facilities comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Domangue said.
The district tentatively is planning to apply for BEST funding in 2022 or 2023, but “any funding awarded at that time would require matching funds to be generated through a successful bond,” Domangue said.
Although the bond proposal was voted down, Domangue is encouraged by the fact that 42% of voters favored the measure. She and other district leaders are reaching out to the community as they plan their next steps.
“We’ve been able to speak with different stakeholders — residents, parents, staff, and business holders in the community — listening to them to figure out why people voted yes, and why others voted no,” she said.
District 49 overwhelmingly voted against Ballot Issue 4A, a proposed $8.6 million tax increase to fund pay raises for teachers and other staff members. More than 11,000 people voted against the issue.
District leaders were hoping to use the funds to retain the best teachers and make it an attractive location for prospective employees. Residents struck down the proposal despite the fact that D-49 staff members make roughly 14% less than their colleagues in District 11 and 20, according to Chief Business Officer Brett Ridgway.
Newly elected school board member Jamilynn D’Avola was the sole board candidate who went on record against the tax increase, calling it “a huge burden on taxpayers who are already overburdened and overtaxed.”
D’Avola, who is a schoolteacher herself, acknowledged the need to compensate and retain the district’s best teachers, but said a pay raise can be funded by rearranging the existing budget.
“It’s very important that we look at our budget at a deeper level,” D’Avola said. “We can always find other avenues for funding our teachers with money we already have.”
Colorado Springs District 11 was hoping voters would approve a $350 million tax-free bond that would be a crucial asset in its $1 billion Facilities Master Plan, a long-range measure aimed at enhancing and modernizing learning spaces in the city’s oldest school district.
The measure, which would have helped the district begin to chip away at an estimated $700 million in necessary repairs, was defeated by just 11 votes.
Many of D-11’s structures are suffering from infrastructure problems, according to Terry Seaman, the district’s executive director of facilities.
“Our average facility age is 60 years,” Seaman said. “It’s very hard, without a bond, to fix old infrastructure in a timely manner.”
In 2017, District 11 voters approved a mill levy override that provides about $15 million per year for repairs and maintenance. That, plus $5 million from the district’s general fund, gives Seaman’s department roughly $20 million each year.
That sounds like a lot of money. However, Seaman said, “if I was to replace all the facilities in the district (that need replacing), it would cost about $1.3 billion.”
Interim deputy superintendent Sherry Kalbach said some features of the district’s Academic Master Plan are dependent upon facility upgrades.
“But the good news for us is that, at the elementary level, a lot of our programs aren’t as dependent on facility improvement,” Kalbach said. “For instance, we can integrate art into a curriculum in an older building.”
Seaman said the district will be able to remain open, but repairs will be limited to high-priority items such as HVAC systems, many of which are about 30 years old. Secondary repairs, like replacing floor tiles, will have to wait.
“The fact is, right now, we’re in a holding pattern,” Seaman said. “We’ll keep the doors open in the district, but we’re not going to be able to effect regular and consistent change in our facilities.”
Kalbach said the district plans to move forward with its Academic Master Plan.
“We won’t be able to do it as quickly, or maybe to the same scale, as we initially intended,” she said. “But we’re not gong to walk away from those plans.”