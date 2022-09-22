A second Whataburger will open next week in Colorado Springs, and four more locations are on their way.

Whataburger, the Texas chain popular for its made-to-order hamburgers, will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 6140 Dublin Blvd., east of Powers and Dublin boulevards, on the city's northeast side.

Whataburger's first location opened in February northwest of InterQuest and Voyager parkways in northern Colorado Springs.

"We're just really excited to get open at a new location and connect with a new part of Colorado Springs," said William Tamminga, who heads BurgerWorks Colorado, a family-run franchisee based in Lufkin, Texas, that has brought the Whataburger brand to town.

The second Whataburger will be similar to the first: a dual-drive-thru lane, digital menu boards and an open-concept dining room, according to a Whataburger news release. A custom interior mural will feature familiar Colorado Springs landmarks.

The restaurant will employ 180 full- and part-time workers and its dining room and drive-thru will be open 24 hours a day, every day of the year, the news release said. Additional services, such as delivery and online ordering via the Whataburger app and website, will be available in the coming weeks.

A third Whataburger at 5905 Constitution Ave., east of Powers and Constitution on Colorado Springs' east side, will open four to six weeks after Tuesday's launch of the Dublin location, Tamminga said.

The first two Whataburgers were constructed from the ground up; the Powers-and-Constitution restaurant will be located in a remodeled building that most recently housed a sporting goods store. The building also is being used for employee training.

In 2023, BurgerWorks plans to open Whataburgers at 1105 Garden of the Gods Road, west of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods in northwest Colorado Springs, and at 702 E. Fillmore St., northeast of Fillmore and El Paso streets in the north-central part of town.

A sixth Whataburger is planned at 2495 Montebello Square Drive in northern Colorado Springs; BurgerWorks Colorado plans to remodel a vacant, 4,200-square-foot Chase bank building at Academy Boulevard and Montebello into a 3,800-square-foot restaurant.

Whataburger was founded in 1950 as a roadside hamburger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the chain's website. Its name was taken from customers who took a bite of a hamburger and exclaimed, "What a burger!"

Based in San Antonio, Whataburger now has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, its website says. In addition to made-to-order burgers, the expansive Whataburger menu includes chicken sandwiches, patty melts, fries, onion rings, salads, desserts, soft drinks, shakes and breakfast items.