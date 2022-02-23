To say that Whataburger fans are a hearty lot is an understatement as big as Texas, the fast-food chain's home state.

Hours before the 11 a.m. Wednesday opening of Colorado Springs' first Whataburger, more than a dozen people lined up outside the restaurant in temperatures that were a bone-chilling 6 below zero before they climbed to a feet-numbing 1 above. The restaurant is part of the InterQuest Marketplace shopping center, east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway on the city's far north side.

Hundreds of other Whataburger followers sat safely and sanely in their cars and trucks, in a drive-thru lane that started with dozens of vehicles before it grew to more than 100 by the time the restaurant opened.

Was it worth the wait — and the bitter cold?

If you have to ask, you've never eaten Whataburger's made-to-order hamburgers, patty melts, chicken sandwiches, fries and shakes, the chain's devotees say.

"I love it. Ten out of 10; it's a 10, for sure," said Chris Miller, a Florida native who later moved to Lubbock, Texas, and now lives in Larkspur, where he operates a construction debris removal business. "It's just good food. It's a good burger. It sits well in your stomach. It's just good. It's just a good Texas-based burger that you can't beat."

Miller's favorite is a Whataburger No. 5 — a bacon and cheese burger, hold the pickles, please. But he didn't just come for the food; he was determined to be first in line for Whataburger's arrival in Colorado Springs.

Miller, wearing a Whataburger scarf to go with other cold weather gear, successfully nabbed the top spot by arriving not on Wednesday, but at 8 a.m. Saturday — four days before Whataburger opened.

He didn't stand in line all that time; he stayed in his diesel pickup truck, kept an eye on his spot in line and took a few shower breaks while his wife, Autumn, relieved him.

But he also helped out Whataburger over that time — fielding questions of passers-by who wanted to know details of Whataburger's opening, which allowed restaurant employees to work and attend meetings. On Wednesday, he even shoveled snow in front of the restaurant, and fought off the frigid temperatures by bundling up, exercising and using an indoor space heater inside his truck.

He even made friends with employees and got to be on a first-name basis with William Tamminga, who heads BurgerWorks Colorado, the Texas-franchisee that's brought the Whataburger brand to Colorado Springs and plans to open two more local restaurants this year.

It all paid off.

Just after he walked into Whataburger at 11 a.m., Miller was awarded a gift basket with a Whataburger water bottle, socks, stuffed T-Rex dinosaur and other swag — along with Whataburger food for a year. A total of 100 people in the walk-up and drive-thru lines also received gift bags with Whataburger merchandise.

After ordering, Miller, Autumn and their 20-year-old son, Peyton, sat down to enjoy their food, which didn't disappoint, they said.

"Everything is wonderful," Miller said. "Just like Texas. Just like home."

Miller was first to stand in line outside the restaurant, but Kim Stoltenberg of Monument was first in the drive-thru line.

She arrived just before 5 a.m. Wednesday; she didn't plan to get there so early, but woke up at 3 a.m. and tossed and turned for an hour.

School already was canceled for her kids because of Wednesday's weather, so she was free to head out. She did so, donning a Whataburger signature orange T-shirt, Whataburger orange gloves, Whataburger orange sunglasses and her husband's conveniently orange hunting stocking cap.

Stoltenberg passed the time by watching internet videos and posting updates on a Facebook fan page about the customer line at Whataburger.

She and her husband, who were high-school sweethearts, used to live in the Dallas area. Stoltenberg said she likes Whataburger's large menu and planned to order chicken strips with gravy for herself and a hamburger that she'd bring to her husband for lunch.

"We've been eating Whataburger forever," she said. "Ate it through college. It's just kind of a part of our family. Our kids, we eat it every time we go down to Texas. So, pretty happy to have it 10 minutes from home. I love the food. I think it tastes great."

Tamminga, the head of franchisee BurgerWorks, wore hunting, skiing and winter gear as he passed out coffee, sweet tea, lemonade and fruit juice to customers in line and talked with many of them.

BurgerWorks owns and operates 10 Whataburger restaurants in Texas; the chain, based in San Antonio and founded in 1950, has more than 870 locations in 14 states.

Tamminga said he was gratified to see so many Whataburger fans who had braved the brutally cold temperatures and snow in advance of the restaurant's opening. He said he's seen bad weather for Whataburger openings, but nothing like Wednesday's one-two winter punch

"Certainly not the snow or this cold," Tamminga said. "But we've opened in rain and basically any other event but this. So, it's good to have another first."