Whataburger will open its fourth Colorado Springs restaurant at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 4455 Buckingham Drive, just east of Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard on the city's northwest side.

The opening follows the Texas-based chain's debut last year in Colorado Springs, when it opened locations at 1310 InterQuest Parkway, 6140 Dublin Blvd. and 5905 Constitution Ave.

Like other Whataburgers, the newest location will have indoor seating and a drive-thru; it will employ 80 people and be open every day of the year, except Christmas.

BurgerWorks Colorado, a franchisee that brought Whataburger to the Pikes Peak region, continues to move ahead with plans for three more locations expected to open this year: 2550 Montebello Drive West and 706 E. Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs and 17889 Fat Tire Drive in Monument, north of town.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"We are so appreciative of the warm welcome we have received from the Colorado Springs community and encourage locals to visit their newest hometown restaurant for our extensive menu of bold flavors,” William Tamminga, BurgerWorks Colorado's owner, said in a news release.

Based in San Antonio, Whataburger was founded in 1950 as a roadside hamburger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, the chain's website says. The restaurant's name, according to the website, was taken from customers who took a bite of a hamburger and exclaimed, "what a burger!"

Whataburger now has more than 940 locations in 14 states and sales of over $3 billion annually, its website says.

Known for its made-to-order burgers, Whataburger's menu includes chicken sandwiches, patty melts, fries, onion rings, salads, desserts, soft drinks, shakes and breakfast items. Whataburger's signature sauces — including its fancy and spicy ketchups, mustard and creamy pepper sauce — are sold at Walmart groceries and Sam's Club wholesale stores across the state.