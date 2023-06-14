Whataburger, the Texas-based hamburger chain that expanded to the Pikes Peak region last year, is opening its fifth area restaurant today.

The newest location is debuting at 2550 Montebello Square Drive West, near Montebello and Academy Boulevard in northern Colorado Springs. It is opening inside a vacant Chase bank building that was remodeled to accommodate the restaurant.

Whataburger will employ 80 people at the location, which will have indoor seating and a drive-thru, according to a news release. Customers also can order online or via the Whataburger app for curbside pickup or delivery.

The restaurant operates 24 hours a day, 364 days a year; it's closed on Christmas.

Whataburger's fourth Colorado Springs location opened in May at 4455 Buckingham Drive, east of Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard on the city's northwest side. It also has locations at 1310 InterQuest Parkway, 6140 Dublin Blvd. and 5905 Constitution Ave.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Two more locations are scheduled to open this year at 706 E. Fillmore St. and 17889 Fat Tire Drive in Monument, north of the Springs.

The Springs-area restaurants are being opened and operated by franchisee BurgerWorks Colorado, which also is based in Texas.

Whataburger, headquartered in San Antonio, was founded in 1950 as a roadside hamburger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the chain's website; it now has more than 940 locations in 14 states.

Whataburger is known for made-to-order burgers, along with an expansive menu that includes chicken sandwiches, patty melts, fries, onion rings, salads, desserts, soft drinks, shakes and breakfast items.