Whataburger, the Texas-based hamburger chain that expanded to the Pikes Peak region last year, opened its fifth local restaurant Wednesday — and plans to add two more locations later in 2023.

The newest location debuted at 2550 Montebello Square Drive West, near Montebello and Academy Boulevard in northern Colorado Springs. Whataburger took over a vacant Chase bank building, which was remodeled to accommodate the restaurant.

Whataburger employs 80 people at the location, which will have indoor seating and a drive-thru, according to a news release. Customers also can order online or via the Whataburger app for curbside pickup or delivery.

The restaurant operates 24 hours a day, 364 days a year; it's closed on Christmas.

Whataburger's fourth Colorado Springs location opened in May at 4455 Buckingham Drive, east of Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard on the city's northwest side. It also has locations at 1310 InterQuest Parkway, 6140 Dublin Blvd. and 5905 Constitution Ave.

The Springs-area Whataburgers are operated by franchisee BurgerWorks Colorado, which also is based in Texas. BurgerWorks has said it plans to open two more locations this year — at 706 E. Fillmore St. and 17889 Fat Tire Drive in Monument, north of the Springs.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Whataburger was founded in 1950 as a roadside hamburger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the chain's website; it now has more than 940 locations in 14 states.

It's known for made-to-order burgers, along with an expansive menu that includes chicken sandwiches, patty melts, fries, onion rings, salads, desserts, soft drinks, shakes and breakfast items.

Whataburger is one of the latest regional and national burger concepts to expand to Colorado Springs in recent years.

California-based In-N-Out Burger arrived in Colorado Springs in November 2020, opening its first Colorado restaurant southwest of InterQuest and Voyager parkways in the InterQuest area on the city's far north side. In-N-Out also also built a production and distribution facility nearby to serve its locations around the state.

In-N-Out opened a second Springs location in November 2021 near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue on the east side; it's also submitted plans to city government officials that show a third location at Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road in northwest Colorado Springs.

Construction on the Springs' first Shake Shack, meanwhile, is underway southwest of InterQuest Parkway and Federal Drive, also in the InterQuest area. A spokeswoman for New York-based Shake Shack has said the location will open this year.

Whataburger, In-N-Out and Shake Shack join other well-known hamburger brands such as McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Culver's, Carl's Jr., Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Smashburger. Local favorites include Bingo Burger, The Skirted Heifer, Drifter's, Cy's Drive-In, the Green Line Grill and Felipe's 109.