Just two weeks after it opened its fifth local restaurant, Texas-based Whataburger is eying an eighth Colorado Springs-area location — this time on the city’s west side.

Franchisee BurgerWorks Colorado wants to construct a 3,147-square-foot Whataburger on a vacant, nearly 1-acre parcel at 1035 S. 21st St., southeast of Cimarron and 21st streets and immediately south of the Carlos’ Bistro fine-dining restaurant, according to a proposal submitted recently to city government planners.

Like other locations, the newest Whataburger would have indoor seating and space for a drive-thru lane on the building’s south side, the proposal shows.

BurgerWorks Colorado is seeking city approval of a development plan for the west side Whataburger location; the development plan spells out project details such as the restaurant’s size, site access and landscaping.

It’s unknown when construction would begin on the restaurant or when it would open, assuming the project clears Colorado Springs city government regulatory hurdles.

BurgerWorks Colorado owner William Tamminga could not be reached for comment.

In addition to the Whataburger proposed at 1035 S. 21st St., a traffic study submitted to city planners refers to a second, 2,000-square-foot restaurant envisioned for an adjacent vacant parcel at 1045 S. 21st. Details about that restaurant, such as its identity and owner, weren’t included in the Whataburger proposal submitted to the city.

BurgerWorks Colorado, also based in Texas, opened its first Whataburger in February 2022 in the InterQuest area on Colorado Springs’ far north side.

Since then, the franchisee has added restaurants at Powers and Dublin boulevards, Powers and Constitution Avenue and east of Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard, all in Colorado Springs. On June 14, a fifth Whataburger opened near Academy Boulevard and Montebello Drive West on the city’s north side.

BurgerWorks Colorado also plans to open two more Whataburgers this year — at 706 E. Fillmore St. and 17889 Fat Tire Drive in Monument, north of the Springs.

Whataburger is known for made-to-order burgers, along with an expansive menu that includes chicken sandwiches, patty melts, fries, onion rings, salads, desserts, soft drinks, shakes and breakfast items.

Based in San Antonio, the chain was founded in 1950 as a roadside hamburger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to Whataburger’s website; its name came from customers who exclaimed, “what a burger!” upon tasting the food, the website says.

Whataburger now has more than 940 locations in 14 states, according to its website.