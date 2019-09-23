The same name is central to a dispute between a mid-size Colorado Springs bank with big growth plans and a large Missouri bank that is expanding into Colorado: Both want to be Central Bank.
The Colorado bank, which has used the name since opening late 2009, has won the first two rounds of the fight in federal district court and with the Colorado Banking Board, both in Denver, but it is unclear whether the battle is over. David Minton, president of Central Bank in Jefferson City, Mo., did not respond to an email and telephone call seeking comment on whether his bank plans to appeal either ruling.
"There has been a lot of confusion. Besides (12) examples we submitted to the banking board, there were many more phone calls — it happens regularly," said Tim Coutts, chairman of Central Bank & Trust and chief operating officer of its Colorado Springs-based parent company, Central Bancorp. "We have invested 10 years in that brand and reputation. This is a very important issue to us."
Though the Missouri bank has operated in Colorado since 1997, offering a variety of health-related accounts, the dispute centers on a mortgage office the Missouri bank opened in 2017 at 5278 N. Nevada Ave., in the University Village Colorado shopping center under the name Mortgage Central. The bank sought and received approval last year to convert the office to a full-service branch under the name Central Trust Bank, which happened a year ago. The bank also sought and received approval last year to open three more mortgage offices in Colorado.
The Colorado bank sued the Missouri bank in federal court in February, resulting in an order in May barring the Missouri bank from using either the Central Bank or Central Trust Bank name. Later that month, the Missouri bank sought and received approval to convert two of the three mortgage offices to bank branches, but the approval was rolled back less than two weeks later due to objections from the Colorado bank.
Colorado regulators required the Missouri bank to seek permission to use the Central Bank name, and that application triggered another objection from the Colorado bank. The banking board last week rejected the Missouri bank's application to use the Central Bank name, which still appears on the east wall of the University Village branch (the Mortgage Central name appears on the north wall).
The Colorado bank is a branch of Farmers & Stockmens Bank of Clayton, N.M., a route the bank's owners took to get federal approval to open after several years of delays amid the 2008 recession. It has operated since opening under the Central Bank name, while the bank's operations in New Mexico continue to operate under the Farmers & Stockmens name.
The Colorado bank has big expansion plans — Coutts said it is finalizing a lease for a branch in the Denver area as part of a plan to expand along the Front Range and double Central's size to $500 million within five years and $1 billion in 10 years. As part of that plan, Central has hired Scott Page, who headed Denver-based CoBiz Bank for four years, as its CEO.
"We have always looked at the Front Range as where we would logically expand and Denver being the first" part of that expansion, Coutts said. "It is a good time to expand — we have accomplished a lot of our 10-year goals and now it's time to do it again. It is hard to be a successful company without growth to make investments in our products and people. Denver gives us access to deposit and commercial clients."
Central now has assets of $225 million split between its Colorado and New Mexico operations. The Missouri bank is nearly 60 times larger with assets totaling $13.2 billion in Colorado and four other states, though its office in Colorado Springs holds just $2.1 million in deposits as of June 30, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.