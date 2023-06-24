Wondering what perennials hold up the best here in Colorado? A recently released trial conducted by researchers at Colorado State University might provide some insight.

After three seasons of growing in the conditions of the Rocky Mountains, researchers have narrowed down a list of “Top Performers” among perennials, which are plants, often flowers, with a life span of more than two years.

The trial was conducted by collecting photos and data on a variety of perennial plants from May through early October last year. Experts compiled the data and selected the top performing perennials by rating them based on the intensity of bloom, volume and uniformity, said Jim Klett, professor of landscape horticulture at CSU.

“It’s a pretty tough, vigorous ranking and trial,” Klett said.

Klett added that if you’re interested in trying these perennials for your garden, you may want to head to independent garden stores as larger merchandisers may not carry them.

Here are the top performing perennials for right here in the Rocky Mountain region:

Armeria Dreameria ‘Dream Clouds’ from Darwin Perennials

It’s no surprise why these fluffy, layered white pom-pom flowers are described as “dream clouds.”

The trial noted this perennial has a uniform growth habit, meaning you can expect consistent appearances across plants. It is also described as tidy, boasting a thick, dark green foliage that adds some volume near the ground.

Leucanthemum Sweet Daisy Rebecca from Dümmen Orange

This daisy variety has a classic look, with layers of overlapping white petals centered around a yellow eye. However, the petals have a unique frill to them, and during peak bloom, you can fin a solid canopy of flowers, according to the trial. These daisies were described as having a compact and tidy growth habit.

Phlox paniculata Early Magenta from Dümmen Orange

These bright magenta perennials provide a solid bloom of dainty flowers, which experts described as a “solid wall” of flowers.

Benefits of this plant include uniformity, according to the trial, as well as the perennial’s ability to bloom early and stay late into the season. Another pro — this plant was found to be resistant to powdery mildew.

Phlox paniculata Ka-Pow White from Darwin Perennials

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

This perennial has concentrations of crisp, white flowers with delicate petals. The trial also notes that the foliage for this plant is very attractive, and that the blooms are showy.

Some highlights: This perennial never had powdery mildew, and the season of bloom was noted for being exceptionally long.

The blooms were also recorded as staying solid throughout the season.

Phlox subulata Spring Blue Improved from Dümmen Orange

These purple-blue flowers have extensive coverage, noted for an even spread of blooms and ground cover.

This perennial had a long-lasting blooming season, appearing fresh throughout the summer.

Rosa Petite Knock Out ‘Meibenbino’ from Star Roses and Plants

With beautiful red petals, this petite rose bush is described as “adorable.” The plant has darker features, with striking scarlet flowers and deep green foliage.

This perennial’s strength — it’s very low maintenance. According to the trial, the plant has good flowering and fits great in patio planters or in-ground.

Salvia Midnight Purple and Midnight Rose from Dümmen Orange

This salvia plant comes in both a dark indigo and bright pink, with flowers blooming up the stems. The bright flowers are contrasted well by the plant’s dark stem.

The trial noted the variations complemented each other well, and that their growth habits were very uniform including the height.

Thermopsis lupinoides (Golden Candles) from PlantSelect

Overflowing with soft yet vibrant yellow blooms, this plant has been described as “jaw dropping.”

The perennial is liked for its robust flowering and hardy nature, making it drought tolerant. The plant is noted as a good nitrogen fixer for soil.