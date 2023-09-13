061220-fam-craving 06

Heather’s Savory Pies in Basalt. Chancey Bush

 Chancey Bush The Gazette

n 2019, The Gazette launched its Craving Colorado series with the intent of highlighting eateries both known and unknown around the state. Nothing fancy, just downright delicious.

And you can bet we’ve gained a few pounds.

Some of the best we’ve eaten? Glad you asked.

021822-fam-craving-dg 02

Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs. Chancey Bush

Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs: Anthony Bourdain loved a hot dog. On “No Reservations,” he was seen at this Denver staple scarfing down elk, rattlesnake and reindeer. “More,” he insisted. We had to stop at the elk jalapeño-cheddar dog topped with cream cheese and caramelized onions. But, yes, we keep going back for more.

031723-fam-craving-dg 3.jpg

Pan-fried chicken at Castle Cafe. Christian Murdock

Castle Cafe: A lot is changing in downtown Castle Rock. It seems small bites and cocktails are prevailing on one developing end. On the other end is this “blast from the past,” as the owner called the historic hotel-turned-restaurant. The pan-fried chicken arrived to our table crackling and juicy, surrounded by house-baked rolls and mashed potatoes.

08xx22-fam-craving-dg-EnchantedOven08.JPG

The Enchanted Oven founder and baker Maki Fairbanks, left, and her daughter Elissa Fairbanks burst into laughter while standing for a portrait at the bakery on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Broomfield, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

The Enchanted Oven: We are fans of Maki Fairbanks, who against the odds opened this bakery in Broomfield. With semisweet treats classic to Japan, she’s both providing something hard to find for people who know while also adjusting the taste buds of Americans who don’t know. We loved the curry buns, a blend of meat and spices packed in a chewy bread coated with panko and fried.

051421-fam-craving-dg 4.jpg

A chili burger with homemade fries at George’s Drive Inn in Walsenburg. George’s opened in 1977.

George’s Drive Inn: In Walsenburg, the red roof known since the 1970s is appropriately the color of a stop sign. The building is a square block, unremarkable. We found the breakfast burrito to be anything but. It was stuffed with Italian sausage, eggs, diced green peppers, tomatoes, cheese and layered with green chili and hand-cut fries.

Heather’s Savory Pies: On a snowy drive through Basalt, this hit the spot. We’ve noticed the menu has expanded since our stop, with gourmet tapas and entrees that would make neighboring Aspen blush. But it’s still all about the pot pies. Heather’s Famous Chicken Pot Pie is a medley of herb-roasted chicken, veggies and cranberry sauce under a dome of buttery, flaky crust.

021723-fam-craving-dg03.JPG

ABOVE: Owner and operator Steve Shander drizzles Carolina barbecue sauce over the smoked pulled pork on a customer’s Meshuggah order at Latke Love in Littleton.

Latke Love: It’s not the traditional Jewish potato dish you might expect. Fried in a converted house in Littleton, the latkes here might better be called potato balls. Four are dropped in a bowl and topped with various combinations. Our favorite: Rabbi I’m Confused, with smoked pulled pork and pickled red onion smothered with a tangy barbecue sauce.

101521-fam-switchback-dg 003

Jim Mundorf helps himself to a serving of beans while his wife, Nancy, plates some macaroni and cheese on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Switchback Smokehouse in Kittredge, Colorado. The couple was visiting from North Carolina. (Photo by Katie Klann/The Gazette)

Switchback Smokehouse: Here in Colorado, we’ve had great barbecue by Texans, Missourians, Carolinians and Oklahomans. People from states where barbecue rules. But Michigan? Take a bow, Darryl Swarts. He came to these unlikely mountains of Kittredge to perfect the unlikely likes of Montreal brisket — beautifully smoked, thinly sliced and seasoned, like pastrami.

120321-fam-craving-dg 07

Za Jiang Mian dish, described as a classic northern Chinese noodle dish with fresh organic egg noodle topped with savory ground pork sauce and julienne vegetables at Zoe Ma Ma in Boulder.

Zoe Ma Ma: The best, cheapest grub on Boulder’s Pearl Street? Look no further than tiny Zoe Ma Ma, which is the story of a son’s and mother’s love. You’ll taste the love in this Chinese street food, inspired by Ma Ma’s native land. Beef and veggie noodle bowls. Pork belly bao. Potstickers. Get it all.

rachel

Rachel Davie leaves her breakfast building as she wraps up her day at Rachel’s Keep On Keepin’ On & Coffee in South Fork.

Rachel’s Keep On Keepin’ On: Next time you’re driving through South Fork in summer and fall, don’t pass the colorful food truck on the side of the road. It’s the vision of a fifth-generation native of the valley. Rachel Davie is in tune with the local ingredients that compose mouth-watering sliders such as Wolf Creek Brake Burner: jalapeños, grilled onions, cream cheese and a spicy aioli.

052022-fam-craving 3.jpg (copy)

The Hot Tomato in Fruita. Christian Murdock

The Hot Tomato: If you’re an avid mountain biker, you probably already know about it. The pizzeria has become legendary in certain circles just as the surrounding singletrack throughout Fruita has become legendary. You don’t expect to find great, New York-style pies here in the western Colorado desert. But here we are.