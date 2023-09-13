n 2019, The Gazette launched its Craving Colorado series with the intent of highlighting eateries both known and unknown around the state. Nothing fancy, just downright delicious.

And you can bet we’ve gained a few pounds.

Some of the best we’ve eaten? Glad you asked.

Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs: Anthony Bourdain loved a hot dog. On “No Reservations,” he was seen at this Denver staple scarfing down elk, rattlesnake and reindeer. “More,” he insisted. We had to stop at the elk jalapeño-cheddar dog topped with cream cheese and caramelized onions. But, yes, we keep going back for more.

Castle Cafe: A lot is changing in downtown Castle Rock. It seems small bites and cocktails are prevailing on one developing end. On the other end is this “blast from the past,” as the owner called the historic hotel-turned-restaurant. The pan-fried chicken arrived to our table crackling and juicy, surrounded by house-baked rolls and mashed potatoes.

The Enchanted Oven: We are fans of Maki Fairbanks, who against the odds opened this bakery in Broomfield. With semisweet treats classic to Japan, she’s both providing something hard to find for people who know while also adjusting the taste buds of Americans who don’t know. We loved the curry buns, a blend of meat and spices packed in a chewy bread coated with panko and fried.

George’s Drive Inn: In Walsenburg, the red roof known since the 1970s is appropriately the color of a stop sign. The building is a square block, unremarkable. We found the breakfast burrito to be anything but. It was stuffed with Italian sausage, eggs, diced green peppers, tomatoes, cheese and layered with green chili and hand-cut fries.

Heather’s Savory Pies: On a snowy drive through Basalt, this hit the spot. We’ve noticed the menu has expanded since our stop, with gourmet tapas and entrees that would make neighboring Aspen blush. But it’s still all about the pot pies. Heather’s Famous Chicken Pot Pie is a medley of herb-roasted chicken, veggies and cranberry sauce under a dome of buttery, flaky crust.

Latke Love: It’s not the traditional Jewish potato dish you might expect. Fried in a converted house in Littleton, the latkes here might better be called potato balls. Four are dropped in a bowl and topped with various combinations. Our favorite: Rabbi I’m Confused, with smoked pulled pork and pickled red onion smothered with a tangy barbecue sauce.

Switchback Smokehouse: Here in Colorado, we’ve had great barbecue by Texans, Missourians, Carolinians and Oklahomans. People from states where barbecue rules. But Michigan? Take a bow, Darryl Swarts. He came to these unlikely mountains of Kittredge to perfect the unlikely likes of Montreal brisket — beautifully smoked, thinly sliced and seasoned, like pastrami.

Zoe Ma Ma: The best, cheapest grub on Boulder’s Pearl Street? Look no further than tiny Zoe Ma Ma, which is the story of a son’s and mother’s love. You’ll taste the love in this Chinese street food, inspired by Ma Ma’s native land. Beef and veggie noodle bowls. Pork belly bao. Potstickers. Get it all.

Rachel’s Keep On Keepin’ On: Next time you’re driving through South Fork in summer and fall, don’t pass the colorful food truck on the side of the road. It’s the vision of a fifth-generation native of the valley. Rachel Davie is in tune with the local ingredients that compose mouth-watering sliders such as Wolf Creek Brake Burner: jalapeños, grilled onions, cream cheese and a spicy aioli.

The Hot Tomato: If you’re an avid mountain biker, you probably already know about it. The pizzeria has become legendary in certain circles just as the surrounding singletrack throughout Fruita has become legendary. You don’t expect to find great, New York-style pies here in the western Colorado desert. But here we are.