Three recommendations that came out of a public survey and meetings on what the city of Colorado Springs should do with the Westside Community Center are being tweaked, following the final leg of assessing what the community wants, said City Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune, who represents the district that includes the center.
More than 60 people attended a “community design workshop” on Saturday, facilitated by an independent contactor the city hired.
And nearly 550 people filled out a survey about their desires for future uses of the three-building property, a former elementary school campus that Colorado Springs School District 11 donated to the city.
The most common theme, Fortune said, is to “make certain we have a community center” and ensure the voices of the community are heard.
The center will remain open, she said.
After the contract with the current operator expires on May 31, the center will move to shortened hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning June 1.
The food pantry, Meals on Wheels and senior meals service will continue, as will current programs held during those hours, according to city staff.
Remaining tenants have the option of offering their services within the revised hours on a month-to-month basis. No new tenants will be accepted during the transition .
The remaining balance from the city’s operational contract of $150,000 will be used to keep the center going, until city administrators decide on a permanent direction, officials said.
Residents have feared that the city would close the community center at 1628 W. Bijou St., since the Center for Strategic Ministry, a nonprofit outreach of Woodmen Valley Chapel that has operated the campus for 12 years, said it did not want to continue its contract.
The city has failed to nail down a new operator for the property since it began searching in fall 2020. The Center for Strategic Ministry submitted a bid, but withdrew it in March after negotiations broke down and neighbors complained that they didn't want a religious organization to continue running it.
The majority of survey respondents indicated that programs for adults and seniors would most benefit current and future users, and are most important to the community as a whole.
Based on total feedback, the top three recommendations of how to proceed are:
• Establish a social enterprise model that combines private-sector business and public-sector city ownership.
• Determine a path that incorporates the community’s wishes for the campus with feasible programs.
• Ensure there is adequate funding to accomplish what people want.
Residents also indicated that forming an advisory board is important, Fortune said.
“Partnerships are the wave of the future,” she said. “Other institutions have been successful. How can the city take the money it’s able to invest and develop the structure and the ability to recommend these recommendations?”
Fine-tuning the suggestions to create concrete long-term recommendations is underway, Fortune said.
Survey results showed that the food pantry and early childhood education ranked second and third most important to the community as a whole. Onsite community gardens — with plots the city is renting — and special events ranked second and third most important to retain among existing and future users.
An online follow-up meeting and debriefing for people who couldn’t attend Saturday’s session or who want to continue providing input will be held virtually from 5 to 6 p.m. on June 2.
City administrators will consider the issued recommendations.
Neighbors have been publicly campaigning for nearly two years to preserve the center for use by the community.
The Westside center is one of four the city owns but the only one that was donated, Fortune said, and therefore, has functioned under a different model. The others are staffed and run by city employees.
“Those issues are never easy,” Fortune said. “Everybody celebrates when an institution gets a building donated, but the one who holds the buildings says, ‘Now what? How do we make this work when we don’t have the resources?’”
But she said she’s “highly optimistic” a solution is in sight.
“We don’t want to miss a beat,” she said. “That center is too critical for the health and well-being and enrichment of the citizens.”