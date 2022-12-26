Lakewood’s WestFax Brewing Co. is picking up where Greeley’s WeldWerks left off, with a Colorado Springs craft beer dream and a taproom poised to begin taking shape — once again — on the city’s far west side.
When WestFax set out to find a location for its first expansion beyond its south metro Denver home base, the original plan was to keep things local-ish, said Anthony Martuscello, the brewery’s founder and president.
“Initially we were not looking to go as far south as Colorado Springs,” said Martuscello, who opened the brewery on West Colfax Avenue in 2016.
When available inventory in the original target areas of Littleton, Highlands Ranch and Ken Caryl proved sparse, the property search was expanded, he said. Then, late one spring night, Martuscello said he was idly surfing a commercial real estate site when he noticed a gem in the rough that rang a faint, familiar bell.
“I remembered looking at the Springs, and saw that this site was available, then I remembered that a while back WeldWerks had halted construction on the site,” Martuscello said. “It was just kind of by chance that I saw it, but I asked our broker to look into it.”
After almost three years of site development, demo and reconstruction of the century-old home, and former restaurant, at 31st Street and Pikes Peak Avenue, WeldWerks Brewing Co. announced in March that the crunch of pandemic times — and a decision to focus on building the brand at and from the company’s Greeley headquarters — had forced the decision to abandon plans for a Springs expansion. The property was heading to the market.
By then, a grand vision including a rooftop deck with prime views of Pikes Peak had been inked, and major structural work had already been done, Martuscello said.
"Part of the reason that made it doable and a good deal is that those things were already taken care of. We didn’t have to pay an architect to design the whole thing, or pay the engineers to do this and that. … It was already through permitting and zoning,” he said. “There was all this legwork that WeldWerks did, so we could just pick up and go … and that was a big factor in making this a good decision for us."
WestFax bought the property and a nearby parking lot at 3025 W. Pikes Peak Ave. at the end of November. Construction on the taproom was on track to start before the new year, weather permitting, Martuscello said.
When the time comes, WestFax will be tweaking things on the inside to “make it our own” and consistent with the “modern mountain feeling” of the Lakewood location, where brewers embrace creative flexibility when it comes to recipes and styles.
“Our concept within our tagline is 'beer liberated from recipes, rules and restraints,'” Martuscello said. “In our taproom, we always try to have a well-rounded tap list… but we’ve been focusing a lot lately on West Coast IPAs and pales, and trying to bring them back. We feel they are way more drinkable and approachable than hazy IPAs.”
While the plans are to open WestFax Colorado Springs as “solely a taproom,” with food truck partners, Martuscello said there’s room to grow the concept from the inside.
“We might have an opportunity for a very small brewery or a kitchen down the road,” he said.
He said he’s excited about expanding the WestFax community, and presence, to Lakewood’s near-ish neighbors some 70 miles to the south.
That begins with getting to know the new neighbors and ‘hood, and helping them get to know you. Martuscello said that over the coming months WestFax will be stepping up its in-person and product presence in the Springs. Several of the company’s beers are available locally at select liquor stores, including Applejack Wine and Spirits.
If the current construction timeline holds, craft beer fans in Colorado Springs will be able to experience the local WestFax vibe and libations on tap, on West Pikes Peak Avenue, sometime in late summer 2023.