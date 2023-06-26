GOLDEN • The mornings start the same, wonderful way for Matt Morgan at the Colorado Geological Survey headquarters.

“Every morning, I come into the office, the state geologist office, and I get to stare at North and South Table Mountains right outside my window,” he said. “I’ll sit here drinking coffee and just stare at them for a while.”

The neighbor mesas with their columnar, basaltic cliffs representing lava flows from long, long ago never cease to amaze Morgan. The ancient promontories are now modern scenes of recreation — hiking, running, mountain biking, rock climbing and more.

Indeed, the affinity goes well beyond the state geologist’s office.

“They are landmarks; they are iconic,” said Mary Ann Bonnell, Jefferson County Open Space’s visitor services and natural resources director. “They’re iconic and they’re urban. ... It’s a strange mix of iconic wonder and just backyard park, which is just so remarkable.”

Of the more than 7 million visitors estimated across Jefferson County’s 27 parks every year, North and South Table Mountains are among the go-tos.

They are among the great showcases of the foothills west of Denver — and perhaps the most accessible. They make up what Jefferson County calls its “mesas region,” bounded by Interstate 70 and U.S. 6, bisected by Colorado 93.

They are not the Grand Mesa, the world’s largest flat-top mountain spanning the Western Slope. But they are no less grand in the hearts and minds of people living below.

That has included Erik Weihenmayer, the first blind person to summit Mount Everest back in 2001. In recent years, the famed alpinist has lived at the base of North Table Mountain.

“It is important to me to have places to access that I can get to train outdoors without getting a ride or having a partner,” he previously told The Gazette. “North Table is a place where I can get out independently and explore.”

Another well-reputed climber, Andrea Sansone, has credited North Table’s trails for building her strength and confidence.

“But above all,” she said, “they are a place of escape.”

North Table has been called “an island in the sky,” with brief, challenging ascents to the Golden Cliffs and Sea Cliffs perched between high, waving grasses and flowers.

From Bonnell’s view, that challenge and broader terrain — nearly 2,000 acres compared to South Table’s 1,484 acres — differentiates North Table from its sister mesa. With a heavily trafficked trailhead right off Colorado 93, North Table can seem busier than South Table, which rises above quaint neighborhoods.

But the land-and-sky experience is similar at both mountaintops.

“You feel like you’re on the prairie even though you’re up on these weird tables,” Bonnell said.

And with the right mindset, you feel like you’re traveling through deep time, she said. “When I’m hiking up the flanks, it’s like, boy, I’m really cruising through some serious geologic history here.”

It’s believed lava oozed from the Earth here some 62 million years ago, cooling and lifting with the Rockies to form the cliffs seen today. It’s convenient to think of the cliffs like “pages in a book,” Bonnell said — in the case of South Table Mountain, telling the story of how the age of dinosaurs ended and the age of mammals began.

South Table is a renowned home of that elusive K-Pg (Cretaceous-Paleogene) boundary. Another discovery here, going back to 1874, regarded early evidence of the T. rex.

That history is backdrop to a much more recent history of development around the mountains. Between them is the Coors factory. The brewery is but one enterprise that has viewed the mesas as a suitable base.

Jefferson County documents identify homesteading and rock quarrying on North Table in the 1890s. A prized crystal, zeolite, tucked in the lava flows, was one focus of extraction that continued for many decades. Open-space acquisition started in 1992; today’s recreation landscape was more than 20 years in the making, similar to South Table.

But South Table remains “a patchwork” of public and private land, by the county’s description, making the park “a complex one to manage.”

Quarries prevailed here, too. Those were between such enterprises as a resort-reaching funicular railway and Camp George West, a military campus established in 1920. In the 1970s, the U.S. Department of Energy built a laboratory to commercialize solar power.

Later, in the 1990s, Nike eyed a facility atop South Table Mountain. That was hotly contested by locals. Proposed Coors expansions have also been contended over the years.

“The community has demanded these mesas be public parks,” Bonnell said.

Which explains why Jefferson County Open Space continues to seek private patches. Officials recently agreed to a land swap with the U.S. Department of Energy conveying 166 acres to the park.

Still, South Table’s most prominent feature seen from town, Castle Rock, remains off-limits. Some trespassers refuse to believe that, Bonnell said, speaking to the “tremendous amount of ownership” people feel for the mountains in their town’s logo.

“People are like, ‘That’s not private property. That’s an icon, I can hike there if I want to,’” Bonnell said. “That parts of South Table Mountain aren’t public land, that’s very hard for people to understand or even accept.”

As they go, they’re sure to watch for rattlesnakes. The mesas are notorious for them.

“I don’t like that,” said Morgan, the local state geologist.

He’s more than satisfied by the view from his office window.

“There’s always something new,” he said. “If you sit and stare for a while, you go, ‘Wow, I guess I never saw that before.’”