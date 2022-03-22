WeldWerks Brewing Co. has abandoned plans to open a taproom in Colorado Springs, citing “significant delays” and cost overruns that have driven the project exponentially over budget during the three years it's been in the works on the city’s west side.
“This project has experienced significant delays from the onset, some of which were inadvertent byproducts of our design and project decisions, but the vast majority of which were completely out of our control,” read a statement from the Greeley-based craft brewer.
Weldwerks purchased the property near the corner of 31st Street and Colorado Avenue in 2019, with a plan to salvage as much of the original, historic house and former diner on the site and build out to create an ambitious new space for its first expansion beyond Weld County.
Head brewer and co-founder Neil Fisher said the decision to back out came a “little over two weeks ago,” even as construction continued and a banner announcing the future opening "TBD," was raised at the site.
The company exhausted “every other viable option” in a bid to keep the Springs’ expansion on the table, but — after three years, with costs and delays continuing to mount and yet another “anticipated grand opening” back on the back burner — Fisher said the decision was made to cut bait.
“Even up until a few weeks before that, we were still optimistic we could make it work,” Fisher said. "But unfortunately, just with everything that was on the horizon for us with current projects and costs going up, it was probably the first time since we started on that project it was clear that if we continued to pursue it, it would put other things at risk.”
The award-winning brewer whose flagships include Juicy Bits IPA pointed to supply-chain constraints and COVID-19 related labor shortages that further delayed the timeline and drastically increased the overall budget for the project, announced in April 2019, originally with a projected opening date later that year.
That timeline was quickly adjusted.
WeldWerks said it will put the Springs property on the market and focus its energy and investments on an expansion now in the works at its Greeley home base.