When the season starts at Weidner Field downtown, fans won’t have to worry about noshing options. Between Levy Restaurants and independent vendors, there will be plenty of options.
In addition to regular seating, the new stadium will have three clubs with separately priced seating, each with its own food options.
Ticket holders to the Field Club will have seats on the ground floor, opening to the field, and will be able to see the team as it enters to play. The Founders Club is on the second floor, with an open-air view of the playing field; it seats about 700. The premium Sky Club has a 240-person capacity and is on the third floor, with sweeping views of Pikes Peak on the west side of the room and view of the soccer field on the east side of the room.
Another option for dining during the games is in several cabanas. Half of them are for 22 people, and half for 12 people. Food packages for each size group are available, or attendees can order off an a la carte menu. Food for cabanas is for preordering before game day.
Amy Parrott is the executive chef for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks team. With more than a dozen years as an executive chef for Levy Restaurants, she has run the dining operations at stadiums across the country. We recently toured Weidner’s massive kitchen and got a look at what’s planned.
Hungry fans with tickets for the Field Club and The Founders Club will have accesses to a full bar and grab-and-go food such as salads and fruits.
The Sky Club will have a Chef’s Table buffet, full bar and table seating. This won’t be an ordinary buffet, though.
“I’m planning to have an heirloom tomato carving station with fresh mozzarella and basil and flambé doughnuts for dessert with hot sauce,” Parrott gave as examples.
Levy Restaurants makes an effort to source local foods when possible. For instance, for Parrott’s green chili burger, she will get peppers from Pueblo’s Di Santi Farms and Milberger Farms.
Of course, there will be hot dogs.
“Our hot dogs will always be all-beef Ball Park links,” she said. “For brats, I am going to use Continental Sausage out of Denver.”
Ordering and paying can be done by phone and is available to all ticket holders.
“You won’t have to leave your seat,” she said. “You can place your order, pay for it, and runners will bring your food to you.”
General-seating ticket holders will find food at four portable stations located at bars for Coors Beer, New Belgium Beer Garden, Bristol Beer Co. and White Claw Hard Seltzer. There’s a pizza oven near Coors Beer, and there are independent food vendors at the north end of the field.
“We’ve got Cowgirl Kettle Corn and Cool Beads,” she said. “Cool Beads are like Dippin’ Dots ice cream. There will be about four different venders, including one that makes a walking burrito. It’s all the burrito fillings in a bowl.”
So fear not, there is something for everyone to eat while watching the soccer game or attending other events at Weidner Field.
Looking for a space to have a party, wedding, fundraiser or other celebrations? The stadium offers functional spaces for banquets, receptions, meetings and conferences. Parrott and her culinary team will be there to assist with your catering needs.