Buena Vista Mayor Duff Lacy has had time to reflect on the summer of 2020.
“The best way I can think to sum it up is unexpected,” he said.
At this time last year, the spread of COVID-19 had everyone wondering what vacation season would mean in tourism-fueled Colorado. National parks were among the widespread attractions shuttered. In Buena Vista and in other iconic rafting towns along the Arkansas River, leaders and businesses braced for fewer travelers and an economic slash.
On the contrary: “We were inundated,” Lacy said. “We broke sales records all over. It was crazy.”
Tourists flocked to Colorado’s scenic destinations, including the mountain hamlet of Creede. Despite restaurant restrictions and the closure of the top local attraction, Creede Repertory Theatre, that town also notched higher sales tax revenues.
While unexpected, the reason was obvious to Mayor Jeffrey Larson. “It’s because we had so many people coming up here basically to escape.”
In a bleak year, the allure of these Rocky Mountains shined through perhaps more than ever — perhaps at least since the gold rush. Where hundreds of thousands of people once came seeking riches, 2020 droves came seeking something invaluable: an experience, a change of scenery, relief that darkened cities could not provide.
Fortunes even shifted in Gunnison County, what became one of the nation’s most infected counties at the spring onset of the pandemic. Things were tense, recalled Jonathan Houck, county commissioner. But things got better as the summer progressed, he said. Under safety protocols, the county recovered.
“It was really surprising to folks,” Houck said. “And I think it was a window or a peek into what is coming for this summer.”
He considered himself encouraged by the rate of vaccinations and the looser restrictions. But he echoed a call from public health officials everywhere: “We gotta be vigilant still. We gotta cross the finish line.”
Cautious hope was shared by the Colorado Tourism Office.
“Colorado continues to take a thoughtful and responsible path to reopening our economy,” read a statement, “and while there are still many unknowns, the (office) is optimistic for the summer travel season ahead.”
While recognizing high visitation in some pockets of the state, tourism officials marked 2020 as “a challenging year” for the industry as a whole, largely due to closures and broad losses in metro areas. The tourism office recorded travel spending down $9.7 billion year-to-year — about a 30% decline.
For restaurants, the pandemic has posed “the biggest crisis the industry has faced in living memory,” said Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of Colorado Restaurant Association.
From a spring survey, the lobbying group found eatery revenues still down 40% on average. Hundreds of establishments have been lost permanently, according to the association, thousands of jobs gone. And almost half of the respondents said they were “in danger” of closing shop this year.
This summer season is “crucial” for the industry, Riggs acknowledged. As the season could be for the staple whitewater industry; state outfitters last year reported the lowest customer totals since 2012.
This summer season is crucial for many a Coloradan.
Summer arrives with dreams of deep blue skies, wildflower meadows and trout-teeming rivers that flow through mountain-framed valleys and rugged canyons. Families and friends fill up the tank bound for unforgettable day trips or longer stays in postcard towns. They stay in historic hotels or rustic cabins, seeing the sights as the pioneers did, and exploring the craft food and beer scene that has since boomed. Or they pitch the tent for nights under the stars, rising to meet the trail again, off for whatever alpine lake or wildlife that shows along the way.
In this magazine, we only hope to scrape the surface of the possibilities.
As Rockies president Greg Feasel put it: “Summer in Colorado is something everyone in the country should experience.”
Those were his words in announcing Coors Field would host Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game on July 13. Several days of festivities will accompany the game as downtown Denver familiarizes itself with a rite of American summer.
Meanwhile, some of the city’s classic summer traditions are set to return.
Music lovers have been invited back to Red Rocks Amphitheatre, though at reduced capacity. Similar measures are in place at Water World and Elitch Gardens.
Down Interstate 25, passengers will return to a new and improved Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway. A new visitor center awaits atop the 14,115-foot summit.
Elsewhere in the state, some beloved festivals and fairs have tentative plans for return. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area plans to unveil the continent’s highest mountainside via ferrata, translating to “iron path.” On the Western Slope, the much-anticipated Palisade Plunge mountain bike trail is set to debut.
Undoubtedly, Colorado’s outdoors will be under siege once again.
“People who have found they love outdoor recreation are going to keep coming back,” Reid Armstrong, spokeswoman for Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests, reflected at the start of 2021.
And so fears of environmental degradation and human-caused wildfires persist.
Rocky Mountain National Park’s timed-entry system — returning for a second summer — is one example of a growing list of management strategies across the outdoors. Mount Evans Scenic Byway is adopting a similar system, deemed necessary amid a reported 200% surge in outdoor recreation across Colorado’s northern Front Range.
Reservations have started for campgrounds at Shelf Road, the famed rock climbing hub near Cañon City. In the backcountry around Crested Butte, dispersed camping is no longer allowed. Permits instituted for hiking to Hanging Lake and camping near popular hot springs in Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness could be instituted elsewhere.
“It’s just the way it is,” said Scott Fitzwilliams, White River National Forest’s supervisor. “The old days aren’t here anymore.”
These days come with a new marketing campaign by the Colorado Tourism Office. “Do Colorado Right,” it’s called.
One should be aware of health guidelines, goes the message. One should be educated on outdoor etiquette and safety. Backup plans are good, in case plan A falls through. Consider the countless other possibilities.
Do it right in Colorado, and you can’t go wrong.