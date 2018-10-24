FLORISSANT • If Teller County residents can come up with a plan to make the natural spring at Gillette Flats legal, the state’s Division of Water Resources is willing to delay the impending April closure, water engineer Bill Tyner said at a heated public meeting Tuesday night in Florissant.
And, if supporters succeed in bringing the well into compliance under Colorado water law, the decades-old free water source can remain open.
“If you develop any sort of a reasonable approach that you can get folks to buy into to try to reach a solution, we’ll work with you,” he told about 30 people who attended what was billed as a “fact-finding” session about the state’s decision to stop people from filling containers at the spring and return the water to the aquifer.
“You have to try to find a solution within the laws that’s going to make this work for you long term,” he said.
But the onus is on those opposing capping the spigot of unknown ownership on the side of the highway near Cripple Creek to do the research and create a plan for how consumed water could be augmented.
Supporters would have to do something the state has not done: figure out how much water gets used from the site, by whom and for what purposes; determine how much acre-feet of water would be needed to replace what’s being consumed; and find a municipality, water district, private party or community collaborative to handle augmentation.
The latter could be met by purchasing rights to ditch irrigation water in the area and obtaining a Water Court decree to convert it for augmenting the spring, for example.
Water Division officials had hoped some jurisdiction would step forward before having to shut down what they’ve deemed an illegal use of water was, Tyner told the restless audience, many of whom interrupted his presentation to ask questions.
But, he said, the adjacent landowner wasn’t interested, nor was the Colorado Department of Transportation, nor were the cities of Cripple Creek and Victor, Teller County and other entities the state asked.
“That would be the best way to solve it,” he said. “It seems to have historical significance as a community benefit, and it would be a small amount of augmentation water. There’s still that opportunity to do that.”
Water division officials estimate the Gillette Flats spring pumps 15 gallons of water per minute, which would equate to 24 acre-feet a year. One acre-foot equals 325,851 gallons.
But a lot of the water flows into the tank that the spigot empties into and goes back into the ground, Tyner said.
“It’s a small amount of consumption — maybe less than an acre foot — but somebody has to do the legal part, to get a Water Court decree,” he said.
A similar situation a few years ago involving Malachite Springs in Huerfano County near Gardner had a happy ending, Tyner said. A water conservancy district stepped up and developed a plan for augmentation by purchasing senior ditch rights and returning that supply to the system.
“That’s a real-world example of where they took care of Malachite Springs, to where folks could still use it,” Tyner said. “That’s what we were trying to do here, but we didn’t get any response.”
Officials from Cripple Creek and Victor have told The Gazette they are not interested in making the Gillette Flats spring legal.
Teller County residents who rely on regularly carting the water from the spring to their homes for drinking, cooking, bathing and for livestock and other animals started rallying shortly after Water Division officials announced in September that they would discontinue public consumption from the spring in November.
A few weeks later, the date was pushed to April, after people said there wasn’t time for them to obtain permits and drill a well, which costs about $20,000 to $30,000, or find other alternative water sources.
Victor resident Wendy Lee Sobisky said Tuesday that more than 3,100 people have signed an online petition she posted to stop the spring from being shut down.
“I smell nothing but pure B.S.,” she said. “It’s more of a money thing, and the spring is a target. There are many poor families who can’t afford to buy water.”
A steady stream of people from the area as well as visitors fill bottles, jugs and even cisterns there daily. It’s been a practice for so long that nobody knows exactly when the Gillette Flats became available for free public use.
Colorado’s drought has left the Arkansas Basin without enough natural supply to meet the needs of the 10,000 senior water rights holders, Tyner said, making it critical that water rights laws are followed.
“In drought years, people understand there’s not enough water to go around, so the question comes up, is there a Water Court decree, is there a well permit that would allow you to use water from the spring?” Tyner said. “Nobody’s come forward — there doesn’t seem to be one.”
The Gillette Flats spring also currently lies in the Colorado Department of Transportation right-of-way, according to state water officials.
Dennis Jones, deputy district water commissioner, said the source of the spring is the issue. He located well permits on the two nearest wells to the site but not the spring.
“Because of the highway’s development, that spring has moved farther to the west for at least 50 years,” he said. “My family used to stop there. Monarch Pass and Hardscrabble Pass had a little pipe coming out of the ground. Those springs aren’t there anymore.”
What about a grandfathering exemption, Sobisky wondered.
That would require a change in Colorado statute, which Tyner said might be a stretch because lawmakers would view it as unfair to other water users.
Colorado lost a water-rights lawsuit regarding the Arkansas Basin in 1985, which led to rules that govern wells such as the Gillette Flats spring, Tyner said.
“Each citizen has options for how they get their water supply, and those options typically cost each of us money,” he said. “You’ve had a unique circumstance where it didn’t cost you as much — it cost you to drive there and get it.”
Some attendees said after the meeting they are optimistic the spring can be saved.
“I believe there’s hope we can come together and work through options of purchasing water rights,” said resident John O’Brien, who’s been using the spring for drinking water for three years. “They’ve heard our concerns and how much this decision is going to affect our community. It’s a life source for us.”
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.