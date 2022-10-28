The Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Politics and Denver Gazette cohosted a debate between U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea Friday night.
The debate was held at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Ballrooms from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. and was livestreamed on coloradopolitics.com, denvergazette.com, and gazette.com.
The debate was also televised across the state, airing on four broadcast stations: KRDO (ABC), KUSA (NBC) in Denver, KKCO (NBC) Grand Junction and KOBF (NBC) in the Four Corners area (Farmington, N.M.). It's also airing on the 9News+ digital video platform.
The forum was moderated by Luige del Puerto, editor of The Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics; Kyle Clark and Marshall Zellinger of 9News; and Heather Skold of KRDO in Colorado Springs.