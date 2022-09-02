A portion of what happened the night of July 24 at the Woodland Park Safeway now can be heard and seen in this Gazette-obtained recording of a call a school board recall petitioner made to police to report a suspected drunk driver and in body cam footage of the main responding officer, who arrived six minutes later.
Samantha Peck, the woman who made the phone call around 8:30 p.m. that Sunday evening from the parking lot of the grocery store, was checking up on volunteer petitioners who had a table set up to gather signatures to oust three of Woodland Park School District RE-2’s five board members.
One recall leader, Joseph Marney of Florissant, said circulator volunteers had encountered several confrontations in that final week leading up to the deadline to turn in enough signatures to trigger a recall election.
The movement failed to gather enough valid signatures from school district voters, the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Office announced on Aug. 29, the deadline to reveal the outcome, following an Aug. 1 deadline for petitions to be submitted.
“I became concerned that there was an orchestrated effort by those opposed to the recall effort to harass and intimidate volunteer circulators and community members wishing to sign the petitions,” Marney said.
Marney said he personally experienced “accusatory questions, claiming we were lying,” with one man trying to grab one of the signs from a petitioner and reports of petitioners being harassed in front of a grocery store.
Marney said he called Woodland Park police the morning of July 24 to report the harassment and request additional police patrolling, which happened.
The Police Department employee told Marney circulators should call the police immediately if they felt harassed or threatened.
Police spoke with circulators that Sunday at the Safeway, Marney said, as they provided extra patrol of the area.
When Peck called the police, Marney said, it was because she had “reason to believe that an uncomfortable exchange had taken place between the woman (Katie Illingworth, wife of David Illingworth II, one of three board members subject to recall)” and circulators that evening.
After questioning Illingworth at the Safeway parking lot after receiving Peck’s call, Woodland Park police said they suspected Peck of false reporting.
Peck was advised on Aug. 22 at the 4th Judicial District Courthouse in Cripple Creek of the charges against her: two counts of attempting to influence a public servant, classified as misdemeanors, and one count of false reporting of an emergency, a felony.
The video shows police questioning Illingworth and determining she did not have a child with her, as Peck reported, and she did not appear to be intoxicated, as Peck alleged.
Peck said at her initial court hearing last month that she would not comment on the case.
Her lawyer, Denver civil rights attorney David Lane of Killmer, Lane & Newman LLP, told the Gazette he believes police infringed on several of Peck's rights.
Marney said given the circumstances and alleged harassment of petitioners, and police telling him that recall volunteers should call police if they had any problems — which he said he let volunteers know — Peck “did so accordingly,” that night, he said.
Peck had left the grocery store property when officers went to find her after they questioned Illingworth. On police request, she went to the police station to give them statements. Teller County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested her on Aug. 2.