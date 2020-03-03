Super Tuesday was historic and a little confusing. Every election is. Was it super? Meh.
By Tuesday there weren’t any surprises in Colorado.
The state switched to a primary contest from a caucus — which Bernie Sanders won with a 60-40 split in 2016 — to have more of a say in who reached the White House, rather than waiting until June when the thing was all but settled.
This year it seemed Colorado was just lost in the shuffle.
2020 Colorado Presidential Primary Live Updates | Michael Bloomberg, Joe Biden trailing Bernie Sanders
Fourteen Super Tuesday states, citizens abroad and the American Samoa awarded 34% of the 3,979 pledged delegates at stake on the way to the Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee.
Colorado had just 67 of the 1,357 delegates up for grabs Tuesday. California offered up 415 and Texas 228. The eventual nominee will need at least 1,991 delegates.
This was the socialist Democrat’s state to lose, especially since so many of the moderate votes that belonged to Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg had already been cast before their campaigns flickered out after losses in South Carolina on Saturday.
Before the shakeup in the run-up to Tuesday, the polls-watching website FiveThirtyEight predicted Sanders would get 35 Colorado delegates to Biden’s 11, with Elizabeth Warren, heavy-spending Mike Bloomberg and Buttigieg dividing the rest.
Four years ago, Colorado's delegates to the Republican National Convention were selected at the state assembly. Ted Cruz was the Colorado choice. At the RNC, the state's delegates walked out, a rare and notable act of defiance.
Colorado Democrats have sought to amplify every possible connection between the president, who polls suggest is even less popular in Colorado now, and U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, the endangered Republican from the Eastern Plains. They want Gardner to answer for everything related to the top of his ticket, yet the field has little say about their own this week.
I asked all nine Democrats who they sided with in the primary and only two would answer. I can't say if that speaks to loyalty, fear or wisdom. Diana Bray said she backed Sanders, and Michelle Ferrigno Warren was all-in for Elizabeth Warren (no relation).
Former governor and ex-presidential candidate John Hickenlooper is hard to pin down these days so I asked Melissa Miller, his campaign spokeswoman, about where Hick stood. She provided his response on Feb. 19 to Fox 31’s Joe St. George. Hickenlooper said, in part, “Well, let's see how this process unfolds.” No pick then, no pick now.
Four years ago, he was gladly willing to say he picked Hillary Clinton over Sanders, when many of us thought he would wind up her running mate.
Fat chance that Hick would pair up with Bernie. Hickenlooper was roundly booed in California as a presidential candidate last year when he spoke against socialism, Sanders’ calling card.
Andrew Romanoff is camped out far to the left of the former governor, but he also would not pick a favorite, even though he has done all he could to align himself with icons of the progressive left, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Perhaps Romanoff will jump on the bandwagon when he's sure it's headed in his direction.
Sanders' strength in Colorado, as much as anything, speaks to the activism and unity of the left, one that has brought in disparate groups with once-siloed interests to make them part of a larger liberal cause.
One Colorado walks with Conservation Colorado, which walks with the Interfaith Alliance, which walks with ProgressNow.
We live in a slow-moving but perpetual swing state, and the pendulum is on the left for the foreseeable future. Denver has never been just a cow town, and Colorado has never been just one thing.
Things can start here, even if they don't last forever. Time will tell if that's true about Sanders.
Colorado is where the late Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales became a Hall of Fame boxer then led the Chicano Movement, before leading the Poor People’s March on Washington in 1968, weeks after the death of Martin Luther King Jr.
Ronald Reagan led what people called a revolution, and Denver is where he addressed an NAACP convention in 1981. He estimated the crowd was 10,000. The hostility Reagan had expected toward a Republican president did not manifest itself, he wrote in his diary that night.
“A few isolated groups in the backwater of American life still hold perverted notions of what America is all about,” he told the convention. “Recently in some places in the nation there's been a disturbing reoccurrence of bigotry and violence. If I may, from the platform of this organization, known for its tolerance, I would like to address a few remarks to those groups who still adhere to senseless racism and religious prejudice, to those individuals who persist in such hateful behavior.”
Revolution is in the soil, and every cause has its spring.