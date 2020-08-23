What’s the oldest attraction at Disneyland? It’s not the tea cups or the jungle cruise, but a 5-ton petrified tree stump from Colorado that’s between 50 million to 70 million years old.
The stump sits just outside Frontierland along the banks of the Rivers of America. And while it sits out in the open, you might have missed it even if you’ve been to Disneyland multiple times. But why is it there in the first place?
The official story from Disney is pretty straightforward.
On July 11, 1956, Walt Disney purchased the remains of a petrified tree that once stood 200 feet tall from the Pike Forest Fossil Beds while Disney and his family were vacationing in Colorado.
At the time, the tree was on a privately owned petrified forest area that is now part of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. More than a year later, Lillian Disney presented the tree to Disneyland Park, reportedly saying the tree was “too large for the mantle” at home. The joke being that Walt bought the tree as an anniversary gift for his wife and when it finally arrived in California, it was too large to display.
Of course, there’s more to the story.
In reality, Walt Disney wanted to open a natural history exhibit in Frontierland in a building he’d call Mineral Hall. Walt and his wife were vacationing in Colorado Springs while he was developing the concept.
Disney stayed at The Broadmoor and took in a number of local attractions. He visited Seven Falls and also stopped by the May Museum.
Disney was so impressed with John May’s collection of rare butterflies and insects that he offered to buy it, but they couldn’t work out a deal. May wanted his name to be attached to the collection when it was displayed at Disneyland, but Walt wouldn’t agree to that.
Undeterred, Disney paid a visit to Pike Petrified Forest. Colorado Springs resident Jack Baker sold tours of the ancient fossil beds and souvenir fossils. Impressed by what he saw, Disney agreed to pay $1,650 for the 5-ton redwood stump that stood 7 feet tall.
The story about Disney buying the stump as a wedding gift started as a joke, but over the years was retold so many times that it turned into part of Disney lore.
Walt’s daughter, Diane Disney-Miller, would confirm in 2014 that the “anniversary gift” reference was an inside joke with family members.
Walt Disney’s natural history museum never came to pass. However, you can still see the petrified tree stump he purchased while on vacation in Colorado Springs .
How Wahsatch Avenue got its name
The downtown area of Colorado Springs has some uniquely named streets.
“Colorado Springs was founded as a resort town, a place with unique scenery and amenities that would appeal to visitors and residents,” said Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum director Matt Mayberry.
“The street names used in the historic core of the city were equally distinctive. (City founder Gen. William) Palmer and other officials that laid out the streets didn’t adopt typical names such as Main Street or First Street. Instead names like Tejon and Vermijo helped create a special sense of place.”
When Palmer was naming streets, he did what most people would do. He went with what he knew. A well-traveled war veteran, Palmer named streets after many places he’d seen in his travels.
This means many Colorado Springs streets are named after geographic features such as rivers or mountain ranges. The latter applies to the unusually named Wahsatch Avenue.
The Wasatch Mountain Range is about 160 miles long and runs along the Utah/Idaho border. According to the John Van Cott book “Utah Place Names,” Wasatch is a Ute word meaning “mountain pass” or “low place in the high mountain.”
But why are the street and mountain range spelled differently? During the 1800s, it wasn’t uncommon for the same word to be spelled differently, particularly if it was a Native American word.
It could be due to a typographical error or the extra letter being deemed as unnecessary to the pronunciation of the word.
