Voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana sales and add a local tax to them in November.
The Your Choice Colorado Springs campaign announced Monday morning in a news release that the Colorado Springs City Clerk's Office validated a sufficient number of petitions signatures to place the companion questions on the ballot.
If approved by voters, one question would allow the 118 existing medical marijuana stores to transition to selling recreational marijuana. The shops could choose to sell both or transition completely to recreational marijuana. The second question would place a 5% tax on marijuana sales to fund post-traumatic stress disorder services for veterans, mental health services for the whole community and public safety, including police, fire and addressing the opioid epidemic.
"It is an exciting moment for the industry in town," campaign spokesman Anthony Carlson said.
The campaign submitted 45,762 signatures to place the question allowing recreational sales on the ballot. The clerk's office verified 21,568 signatures, which is above the 19,245 required, clerk's data shows.
The campaign submitted 51,862 signatures backing the tax question. The clerk's office verified 20,858 signatures. The city required 19,245 signatures to put that question on the ballot as well.
If voters legalized sales, shops could apply for a recreational sales license on Jan. 1 and start sales April 1, Carlson said.
The voters could legalize sales and turn down the tax increase; if that happened, another campaign could be run to increase taxes. The voters could also increase taxes without legalizing sales and if that happened, it could be another tool that law enforcement could use against black market marijuana sales, Carlson said. He likened such enforcement to using tax law against bootleg liquor sales during Prohibition.
Those in favor of the question argue the city has lost $150 million in tax revenue by blocking the sale of recreational marijuana, leaving residents to shop elsewhere, including Manitou Springs and Denver. Carlson said the estimate of lost revenues was done by an independent economics expert.
Opponents, including Mayor John Suthers, have said in the past that the cost of regulating recreational marijuana would outweigh the revenue the industry generates.