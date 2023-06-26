Hail, thunderstorms, heavy rain and more — it's summertime in Colorado, and we have been seeing a lot of severe weather lately. If you have damage to your home or car, we have some advice on what to do next.

The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI) said the first thing to do is contact your insurance company as soon as you can to start the claim process. With so many storms across the state, insurance agents will be busy.

Make sure to take photos and document the damage to your home or car. The DOI also said review your policy to find out your deductibles for both your home and auto insurance.

Make sure to ask questions throughout the process. After you file your claim, your insurance company will assign you a claims adjuster to work with you to assess the damage. The DOI said to make sure to ask the claims adjuster for an itemized explanation of the claim settlement offer.

Don't rush into a settlement and be prepared to negotiate. Also, keep in mind repair costs can change.

Your claim needs to be filed with your insurance company, but the DOI said it can help consumers with any questions about insurance and the claims process.

You can contact the Division of Insurance Consumer Services Team at 303-894-7490, DORA_Insurance@state.co.us or visit DOI.Colorado.gov.

It is summertime in Colorado — even if you weren't hit with damage this time around, you might not be as lucky next time. The experts say now is the time to become familiar with your insurance policies, in case you need it in the future.

Also, if you need to have work done on your home, make sure you watch for scammers. As I've warned you before, scammers are quick to follow natural disasters.

I've talked with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department about red flags to watch for over the years. First, make sure you do your research if a contractor shows up at your door. Make sure they are licensed to do the work they promise to do.

Also, make sure your contractor is the one pulling the permit for the work. It's a warning sign if the contractor asks you to pull the permit.

The building department encourages homeowners to have the contractor pull the permit because it puts the responsibility of getting it done timely and up to code on them, rather than on you.

Also, make sure you read over any contracts closely before you sign anything. Find more information at PPRBD.org. We put a link to both topics at KKTV.com, and click on the "Find It" tab. Stay safe and enjoy your summer!