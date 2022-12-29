One of two victims in last week's Lorson Ranch murder-suicide called law enforcement the day before her death to ask for protection from her boyfriend, who allegedly shot and killed her the next day, according to a person close to the situation.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Thursday that Autumn Kirkpatrick, 26, and Vanessa Anderson, 27, were the two victims in the Dec. 19 murder-suicide in the neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County.

The shooter, Wilmer Soto, was Anderson's boyfriend and she was 6 months pregnant with his child, said a person with knowledge of the situation who asked to remain anonymous.

Anderson was in an abusive relationship with Soto and she was trying to move out of the house slowly so that Soto wouldn't notice, the source said.

However, Soto eventually learned of Anderson's plans to move out, which led to an escalation in alleged verbal and psychological abuse, the source said. Because Anderson was no longer comfortable being alone with Soto, she called law enforcement on Dec. 18, to request a deputy's presence the next day when she planned to move her belongings out.

The source said Anderson was told by the Sheriff's Office that they spoke with Soto and could not escort her, but that she could call 911 if there were any problems when she moved out.

Lt. Deb Mynatt, a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office, confirmed to The Gazette that Anderson had placed a call requesting an escort for her to get her belongings from the home, but clarified that she called the non-emergency line.

Mynatt also said that during the call Anderson did not indicate to the responding deputy that there were any threats being made or any crimes being committed, so the Sheriff's Office was unable to provide an escort.

"The call we received just indicated that she had broken up with her boyfriend and was trying to get her stuff back," Mynatt said. "Did we know this absolutely terrible thing was going to occur? Absolutely not."

Mynatt said that for law enforcement to be present during a situation like this, a keep-the-peace order must be granted by a judge. Mynatt said the deputy who answered the call explained to both Anderson and Soto that a keep-the-peace order would be the best route to obtaining her items with the presence of a law enforcement escort, and that the responding deputy did not advise her to go to the house without one.

"Courts will sometimes allow Defendants to return to the home and collect belongings that are necessary for their everyday life; like cellphones, identification, vehicles, etc. The Order requires the Defendant to obtain a law enforcement escort when returning to the home so that no improper contact occurs between the Defendant and the Victim. It is the Defendant’s responsibility to request that a law enforcement official accompany them to your shared residence to collect their belongings. Law enforcement will get in touch with the victim ahead of time to make arrangements," the 4th Judicial District Attorney's website explains, regarding how keep-the-peace orders work in Colorado.

"If there is not a crime occurring or a crime about to occur, we can't go," Mynatt said.

"They told me they couldn't escort her because it would infringe on his (Soto's) rights," the source said they were told by deputies after the shooting. "If they (deputies) had been there, this wouldn't have happened."

The source also said Anderson did not have a phone at the time because Soto had stolen it and that he refused to give it back. Mynatt confirmed Anderson said during the phone call that one of the items she was attempting to retrieve from the house was her cellphone.

Anderson went to her house the next day to move out with the help of Kirkpatrick, her best friend. Soto later shot and killed both of them before taking his own life, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anderson and Kirkpatrick were planning on moving into an apartment together after leaving Soto, the source said. "Vanessa was everyone's best friend. She was the best mom. ... She was hilarious, loud, fun and the person who could be your secret-keeper."

Anderson and Kirkpatrick were both mothers. Anderson had a 10-year-old daughter and Kirkpatrick had a 6-year-old daughter.

Soto's abusive behavior was not new, either, according to the source. Anderson had spoken to Soto's ex-wife weeks before her death, and was told that Soto abused her and their children, even attempting to kill them at one point.

Court records obtained by The Gazette show that Soto in 2014 had a permanent restraining order placed against him by his then-wife. Other court records show that in 2015, Soto's wife filed for divorce.

The source said Soto was an Army veteran who had been deployed twice, and that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.