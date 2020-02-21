While en route from Peterson Air Force Base to The Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday to speak at an election rally, Vice President Mike Pence made a 45-minute pit stop.
“I actually can’t come to Colorado Springs without coming by Focus on the Family,” Pence told Jim Daly, president of the conservative Christian organization and host of its daily radio broadcast, which claims an audience of 6.8 million weekly listeners on 1,200 stations.
The vice president reaffirmed his and President Donald Trump’s support of the pro-life movement and religious liberties with Daly in taping a program that aired Friday.
“The president has said we’re a nation of believers, and we want to continue to advance the right of every person of every faith,” Pence said.
While the nonprofit Focus on the Family is nonpartisan and does not endorse candidates, the organization is “drawn to policies and people attached to our principles,” Paul Batura, vice president of communications, said in an interview with The Gazette.
“We champion politics that are in the best interest of people we’re serving,” he said.
The majority of evangelical Christians backed Trump in 2016, and Batura said statistics continue to show a large majority continue to support the president and his policies.
As he travels the nation, Pence said he senses a renewal across the country of people turning back to faith and family.
“I think we’re in the middle of not just an American comeback in our economy, we’re in the middle of an American comeback in the family,” he said on the show, touting the work of Focus to help keep marriages and the nuclear family intact and guide Christian parents in raising their children.
The organization often is criticized for its rejection of gay marriage and LGBTQ lifestyles and relationships.
Pence, who said he “made a decision to accept Jesus Christ as my personal Lord and Savior” in 1978 while he was in college and involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, said from early on in his administration, Trump has championed religious freedom.
“Through one executive order after another, he’s taken steps to ensure today religious charities have the same opportunity to participate in providing services, whether it be food, shelter or adoption services, as any other charity," Pence said.
“This is not to exclude other charities; we want Americans to come together.”
Pence said he also sees a surge in opposition to abortion, as some states have passed abortion restrictions in the past year. Many, including Alabama’s near total abortion ban, are being challenged legally.
“Life is winning,” he said. “Young Americans are more and more pro-life every day, I think because the truth about abortion is being told.”
Pence cites crisis pregnancy centers that assist pregnant women in adoption or parenting, along with women who have had abortions speaking out against the practice, as helping advance the cause.
“Millions of women are now telling their children and grandchildren the truth about that baby, and it’s changing hearts and lives,” Pence said.
He called Trump “the most pro-life president in American history,” mentioning Trump’s Presidential Memorandum on the Mexico City Policy, which requires foreign nongovernmental organizations receiving U.S. global health assistance to certify they do not use U.S. funds to provide abortion services or counsel patients about abortion or advocate for more liberal abortion laws.
Daly and several other Focus on the Family staff traveled to the 47th annual National March for Life in January in Washington, D.C., where Trump became the first American president to attend.
“In so many ways this president has put a priority on the sanctity of human life,” Pence said. “I promise we’ll continue to take that stand together.”
Daly said, in recapping Pence’s visit on the show, that he is “convinced the end of abortion is near.”