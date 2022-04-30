In fall 1960, the Colorado Supreme Court ordered a reporter from The Gazette to appear and the visibly angry justices demanded to know how she got her hands on a sealed petition that accused a former justice of taking bribes.
The reporter, Vi Murphy, who was 34 and a mother of four, stood before the justices wearing a formal button-up dress and long white gloves, and politely, but firmly, said she would not reveal her source.
The justices grew irate. They asked her 11 more times during two more appearances to divulge her secret. She refused 11 more times. After the final one, the justices found her in contempt of court and ordered her to be jailed for 30 days.
The chief justice warned that if she didn’t cooperate, they could extend the sentence indefinitely.
As The Gazette celebrates 150 years of publication, it’s easy to overlook the meaningful but often mundane craft of reporting the news, and the anonymous battles of reporters like Vi Murphy to protect the public’s right to know.
Generations of newspaper reporters have toiled at the often-thankless work of extracting information from opaque bureaucracies and at times petty officials with little notice. It is only in rare cases that the journalism becomes the headline, but that was the case with Vi Murphy.
She is one of the few American journalists ever imprisoned for refusing to reveal a source. In taking a principled stand, she made headlines across the country and, in her own, humble way, laid the groundwork that changed the law.
Murphy was not exactly the type of hard-boiled reporter that might be expected to take such a risky and iconoclastic action. Born Violette Faye Martin, she grew up the daughter of sharecroppers in the tiny town of Kim, Colo. She married in her teens and became a rancher’s wife. But she wanted more.
She learned journalism through editing a small newsletter for other ranching women in the state, then joined what was then The Gazette-Telegraph full time in 1958 as the farm and ranch editor.
In that era, a “woman reporter,” as The Associated Press once called her, was not expected to be much more than a lighthearted lifestyle columnist, but Murphy didn't seem to care, and soon she developed the pugnacious news instincts of a seasoned city editor.
“She loved to dig for information and she loved to write,” her daughter, Kathy Hobstetter, who lives in California, recalled in an interview. “And she had a really intense commitment to right and wrong.”
It didn’t take the ranch wife long to start writing stories that riled the local establishment. In 1959, she was reporting on a wave of restrictions on grazing permits in the Pike National Forest that seemed to favor a few ranchers, and spent hours copying down the names and details of every permit holder at the local Forest Service office.
Just as she was about to walk out with the scoop, the Forest Service confiscated her notes, saying that information on public land grazing was private.
Murphy was outraged, and so was The Gazette.
“Any Government agency, bar none, which attempts to act in a manner favorable to a few and in secret, away from full light of discussion, is merely an agency of special privilege,” the paper wrote in an editorial. “And any such agency can become a source of double dealing, chicanery, and corruption.”
After a number of calls by the publisher to Washington, the secretary of agriculture was called before Congress, the notes were eventually returned, and the story — detailing how Denver's water supply concerns were edging out small ranchers — was published.
“She never backed down on stories like that,” her daughter said. “She had this deep sense that everyone should be treated fairly.”
In September 1960, Murphy uncovered another scoop: A Colorado Springs attorney named John Gately had filed a petition to vacate a judge’s ruling in a six-year-old lawsuit over a housing development deal gone bad. The reason he listed for the request: A Supreme Court justice who had denied an appeal of the case years before had allegedly taken a bribe from the opposing side.
It might have seemed to Murphy at the time like just another chapter in the story of a fast-growing city. The Colorado Supreme Court didn’t see it that way.
For the court, it was an outrage and an embarrassment. They called the publisher to complain and asked for the story to be retracted. The publisher refused.
The court wasn’t finished. Two weeks later, Murphy was subpoenaed, because the justices wanted to know who gave her a sealed court document that was never supposed to be made public.
“They kept asking, and she kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’m not going to tell you,’” said Hobstetter who, as a fifth grader, tagged along to the hearing. “She said, ‘I made a promise.’ And the judge said, ‘Are you willing to go to jail for a promise?’ And she said, ‘I am.’”
Hobstetter paused, then added, “I remember being real proud of her then.”
The justices were decidedly less impressed.
What right do you have to refuse the court’s order? A justice named Ostis Moore demanded angrily, according to news coverage at the time.
The First Amendment of the Constitution, Murphy replied.
“Don’t you feel that your duty as a citizen is more important than protection of the newspaper source?” Moore shot back.
“No, sir,” she said, adding that she had made a promise and felt she had to stand up for her rights as a newspaperwoman.
“Then I’m sorry we have people like that in such responsible positions,” said Moore. “It’s disgusting.”
At the time, the law in Colorado recognized professional confidentiality for doctors, lawyers and priests that in some cases kept them from having to testify. A handful of states, including California, also had laws that gave the same privilege for journalists, but Colorado did not.
Of the seven justices, five voted to find Murphy in contempt, two abstained, and she was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
The Gazette stood behind Murphy, paying her legal bills and supporting her family. “What is legal isn’t necessarily right,” longtime Publisher Harry Hoiles told The Associated Press. “There is a higher law than legality.”
The Gazette editorialized against the court’s decision, noting that the justices were sending a person to jail “without a hearing, without a trial” and “Mrs. Murphy isn’t trying to do anything but be a good reporter, a good mother and a good citizen. But the Supreme Court of this state is trying to threaten her, a harmless woman.”
The paper appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, but early in 1961 the court declined to hear the case.
In April 1961, Murphy arrived at the Denver city jail to serve her sentence. She had arranged for her children to stay with her mother and put on a favorite dress with a white Peter Pan collar, and her best fur hat.
“I dread the prospect of serving a criminal sentence under any circumstances,” she told reporters who gathered. “But especially one where I’ve committed no crime.”
She tried to put a good face on things. Truth was, the ordeal was tough on her, her daughter said. The story she had staked her career and freedom on focused on a lawyer of questionable repute, who was disbarred after the only evidence he provided of the judge taking a bribe was hearsay of a conversation years before with a Denver developer who one witnessed described as, “in his cups.”
Her husband, her mother and many of her fellow reporters scolded her for not revealing her source, her daughter said.
Murphy tried to make the best of her time behind bars. She set up sewing classes for other inmates, making clothes out of flour sacks, and wrote a regular column about her experience called Notes from Jail. The Supreme Court refused to give her time off for good behavior, noting that she was not eligible because she had not been convicted of a crime, so she served the full 30 days.
When she walked out through the jail’s gate on the final day, she told the press wryly that she had managed to lose a few pounds. She took a train back to Colorado Springs where a crowd, with flowers, gathered to greet her.
Since the lawyer involved in the case had already been disbarred, the Supreme Court did not pursue Murphy for her source.
In the years after, Murphy’s case became a foundation of efforts to pass a law to protect journalists. After many tries, a Colorado media shield law was finally passed in 1990, making it much more difficult for courts to force reporters to turn over information.
Murphy left The Gazette shortly after getting out of jail, but worked as a journalist for the next 20 years, moving first to the Longmont Times-Call, then to the Moline Dispatch in Iowa, then the San Diego Union, where she did ground-breaking reporting on Mexico and the border.
She retired to Redding, Calif., in the early 1980s, where she lived in a small Airstream on a mountainside until she died of cancer in 1987 at age 63.
In the last weeks of her life, one of her daughters asked her to finally reveal the source that she protected all those years ago. She refused.
“She went to her grave not telling,” Hobstetter said. “For her, a promise was a promise.”