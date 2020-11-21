Statistics on veteran suicide deahts in El Paso County and Colorado

• Colorado had a total of 173 veteran suicide deaths in 2018 and 217 in 2019, a 25% increase.

• El Paso County saw 56 veteran suicides in 2019, an increase over 46 deaths in 2018 and the highest recorded.

• Over the past 15 years, the lowest amount of veteran suicides in El Paso County were in 2006, with 17 deaths. The next lowest year was 24 veterans deaths in 2011.

• Of the county's 56 veteran deaths last year, 51 were male and five female. Twenty-eight were married at the time, 13 were divorced and 13 had never been married. The majority, 49, were white.

• The age ranges were evenly distributed among the 56 veteran deaths by suicide in El Paso County last year, with 13 being age 65 or older, 12 being ages 25-34, 11 being 35-44, 10 being 20-24 and 6 in the 45-54 age range.

• And 38 of the 56 veteran suicides countywide last year used firearms, nine took their lives by poisoning and eight died by self-inflicted hanging or suffocation

• The Colorado rate of suicide in 2018 was significantly higher than the national veteran suicide rate: 43 vs 32 per 100,000

• The Colorado rate of suicide in 2018 also was significantly higher than the national general population suicide rate: 27.8 vs 18.4 per 100,000

• Colorado veterans' rate of suicide significantly higher risk than non-veteran counterparts: 43 vs 27.8 per 100,000

• Firearms accounted for 64.7% of all 2018 veteran suicide deaths in Colorado vs 51% across the nation

Sources: 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, Colorado Violent Crime Reporting Statistics, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment