An unnamed veteran-owned information technology startup is considering spending $2.2 million over four years to expand into Colorado Springs and create nearly 30 new high-paying jobs, economic development officials said Monday.

Shawna Lippert, the city's senior economic development specialist, presented the plans for "Project Verge" to the City Council at a work session, recommending the council approve a resolution next month authorizing a four-year economic development agreement between the city and the unnamed business that provides "advanced modeling, simulation and analysis for commercial and government customers."

Colorado Springs is one of at least three locations the company is considering for its expansion, Lippert said.

"It is a competitive project," she said.

If the agreement goes forward it would create 28 high-paying jobs at an average annual wage of $129,550 and would generate about $140,000 in new city revenue over a four-year period, the proposed term of the agreement, according to a staff presentation.

Additional jobs could be created indirectly or through induced demand over those four years, Lippert said, bringing the total of new permanent jobs up to 60. That's in addition to 19 total construction jobs officials expect will be created, she said.

The company plans to secure and remodel an existing commercial building, made mostly of office space, and will add secure facilities in the future, Lippert told the council. Over four years, the company expects to spend $2.2 million in facility purchases and improvements, adding furniture and other fixtures, and to buy machinery and other equipment.

The city of Colorado Springs would offer up to $12,888 in economic incentives for the project, she said.

Lippert estimated the agreement would grow the local economy by about $13 million over four years and would generate, after incentives, $140,099 in new city revenues over that time.

Over 10 years, Lippert said the project could grow the economy by $95 million and bring in $877,861 in new revenues.

If the company chose to expand into Colorado Springs it would join another veteran-owned business that announced plans this year to bring its operations locally.

Nooks, which offers classified workspaces and networks for businesses and governmental partners, announced in April it will open its third and largest facility in the nation in Colorado Springs, bringing 35 high-paying jobs to the region over three years. Nooks will spend $33 million to expand in the city, and expects to grow the local economy by an estimated $50 million over four years.

The City Council expects to consider a resolution approving the four-year Project Verge economic development agreement at its regular meeting June 13.