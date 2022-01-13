Telecommunications giant Verizon plans to build a second Colorado Springs data center adjacent to one it has operated off Garden of the Gods Road for more than a decade.
The New York-based company is seeking approval through a Lakewood engineering firm to build a 49,000-square-foot data center on vacant land next to a center it built in a converted semiconductor plant in 2010 at 4323 Arrowswest Drive, according to a proposal submitted to city planners.
The proposal shows construction would begin in May, though no completion date is listed. The proposal includes a second phase that would add 17,000 square feet.
Verizon officials did not respond to a request Thursday for information on how many people the center would employ, when it would open and other details.
Verizon Wireless bought a 109,000-square-foot former chip plant in 2009 from Vitesse Semiconductor for the first center and converted it a year later into a data center to help manage its next-generation network.
Verizon's Colorado Springs center manages the company's wireless network in the Western U.S. Data centers house large computer systems and servers that store massive amounts of data or operate large communications networks.
The centers use large amounts of electricity and often include backup power generators and communications lines as well as raised floors to keep computer systems from overheating.
The plans for a second data center come as Verizon is expanding its next-generation 5G network, which can provide download speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second and will be able to reach 100 million customers this month.
That is comparable to many home broadband services and allows users to download large documents, stream high-definition movies, play top-quality games and conduct video chats, conferencing and calls.
Verizon is the nation's largest mobile carrier, with more than 122 million customers. Verizon also has a major information technology operation just across 30th Street from the data center.
Colorado Springs is a key location for data centers, with FedEx, Hewlett-Packard, Progressive, SAP and Walmart, among others, operating major facilities in the area.
