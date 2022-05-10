Costs related to its upcoming merger with The Vertex Co. cut first-quarter profits for Colorado Springs-based defense contractor Vectrus by 76.3% from the same quarter last year.
The company has agreed to merge with Madison, Miss.-based Vertex to form a defense contractor that will be among the nation's 20 largest. Vectrus spent more than $9 million in the January-to-March quarter on merger costs, reducing profits to $2.86 million, or 24 cents a share, from $12 million, or $1.02 a share, in the first quarter of 2021. Revenue during the same period rose 5.2% to $456.5 million as Vectrus ramped up work on several major contracts won in recent years, mostly for logistics work for U.S. commands in the Middle East and Asia.
The company highlighted several contract wins during the first quarter, including a $250 million contract for rapid development, prototyping and systems integration for the Navy, a $60 million extension of its contract to provide the Navy with spectrum management services, a $20 million task order to support the Air Force in Europe and $27 million in classified information technology and integrated security services.
Vectrus' first-quarter revenue beat forecasts from three stock analysts who follow the company by more than $30 million, but its earnings missed forecasts from those analysts by more than 40 cents a share.
The combined company of Vertex and Vectrus, to be called V2X, will be headquartered at Vectrus' McLean, Va., office. Vectrus CEO Chuck Prow, however, said the 200-person office in Colorado Springs will continue to operate and "wholesale shifts of employees" are not anticipated.
The combined company is expected this year to generate $3.6 billion in revenue and $290 million in profits and will have a $12 billion contract backlog; that includes an $850 million contract Vertex won last month to support test aircraft for the Navy. Vertex shareholders will own about two-thirds of V2X with Vectrus shareholders owning the remaining one third.
Vectrus shareholders are scheduled to meet June 15 at the Virginia office to vote on the transaction and two related matters, allowing the deal to be completed during the third quarter.