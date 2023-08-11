It may seem that Travis T. Tygart is preaching to the choir, but when you predate the church and remember why it was constructed … well, you value that time at the pulpit.

The Colorado Springs-based United State Anti-Doping Agency, of which Tygart has served as CEO since 2007, hosted a conference at the Denver Botanic Gardens on Thursday and Friday. The summit, the first held by USADA since 2018, attracted about 100 representatives from around 30 national governing bodies, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee employees and other leaders in sport.

“I remember being in meetings internationally and people were attacking us and criticizing us, the U.S., for having the dirtiest team,” said Tygart, recalling the climate during USADA’s creation as an independent body in 2000.

“There were definitely some years of struggle in convincing athletes and convincing sport here in the U.S. that this was the right thing to do and that it wasn’t going to be detrimental to us and that we needed to lead from the front. … We need to continue to sustain the effort here in the U.S. We also need to continue to fight for reform and better programs around the world.”

The two days of meetings presented opportunities for USADA to share new testing technologies it has developed, including a dry blood test that eliminates the standard needle-in-the-arm blood draw and makes testing less inconvenient and invasive.

It was also a chance with less than a year remaining before the start of the 2024 Paris Games to reiterate the need for fair competition in a time when Tygart believes the pressure to win globally – with the rise of sports gambling and even NIL rules in college sports – are higher than ever.

“I think it’s a chance to reconnect and double down on the commitment to win for clean athletes, to ensure that clean athletes have the opportunity to compete clean, healthy, safe and ultimately win,” Tygart said.

Kara Goucher, an NCAA track and cross-country champion for the University of Colorado who went on to compete in a pair of Olympic Games, served as the event’s keynote speaker.

Now a USADA board member, Goucher has seen the impact of doping in myriad ways as a competitor. She finished third in a world championship race, only to see that spot improve to silver eight years later when, as the statute of limitations was set to expire, the samples were retested and the runner above her was shown to have had steroids in her system. She has experienced races that were run differently based on the presence of cheating athletes. She has seen peers left off awards podiums because of those who weren’t competing on an even playing field, ripping away their opportunities for endorsements and the self-confidence boost that could have propelled them to future success.

Goucher also experienced backlash from raising allegations against a former coach. Ultimately, the coach received a four-year ban, but it was a years-long process that put Goucher and her husband, Colorado Springs native and fellow Olympian Adam Goucher, through trying times when they often didn’t feel support from those in the sport who they felt should have had been providing it.

“It shouldn’t be that way,” said Goucher, who lives in Boulder. “Any athlete that speaks out about what they saw and that’s trying to do the right thing and protect the sport, I’m not saying you need to be celebrated, but you certainly shouldn’t be made to feel like you’re a problem.”

With jurisdiction that covers around 2,500 athletes in roughly 50 sports, USADA’s mission requires help in various ways from those administering the sports. The two-day event in Denver was intended to reiterate those objectives and stress the importance of seeing it through.

Even the most well-meaning national governing bodies might not be aware of the need to support in different ways or might be overwhelmed by the frustrations of fighting the never-ending battle to keep sports clean. This was a chance to recharge the soul of that effort.

“I think it’s important for people who are passionate about it to keep fighting,” Goucher said. “Small victories are victories. Unfortunately, humankind, there’s always going to be people who want to take shortcuts for whatever reason; they’re going to be in there. But I think we can continue to discourage that by educating the youth and by having a good, robust testing program. Trust me, there’s some days where I feel like we’re just beating our head against the wall, but I do have hope that it can be better. Better’s better than nothing.

“It’s super important. The future of the sport is at stake.”