The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the release of 96 videos Tuesday that contain about 38 hours of footage and case reports tied to a dispute between Black ranchers and their white neighbor in rural El Paso County.

A dusty strip of easement between properties east of Colorado Springs, owned by Courtney and Nicole Mallery, who are Black, and their neighbor, Teresa Clark, who is white, has been ground zero this winter in a feud that’s led to restraining orders, felony charges and global scrutiny.

In the news release, the Sheriff's Office said: "In an effort to be transparent with our interactions with residents in the Yoder area, and to dispute specific claims made by Courtney and Nicole Mallery, Sheriff Roybal has released all reports and body-worn camera footage for eligible cases to the public and media. Please note that some private and victim information has been redacted, per statute, but all videos are complete recordings."

The fight between the Mallerys and their neighbor gained steam in January when the Mallerys aired their side in a story published by Ark Republic, an online media outlet based in New Jersey.

In an effort to be transparent with our interactions with residents in the Yoder area, and to dispute specific claims made by Courtney and Nicole Mallery, Sheriff Joe Roybal has released all reports and body-worn camera footage for eligible cases to the public and media. 1/3 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 8, 2023

In that piece, the Mallerys told of a horrifying tale of hate-based terror and intimidation. They said their animals had been killed, their chicken coop set ablaze, and their surveillance system disabled by high-tech jamming devices.

When a ranchhand who worked for the Mallerys was shot dead in Rush, about 14 miles from their Yoder ranch, Courtney Mallery said he believed it was a "clear message" to the couple to get out or else. The body of 43-year-old Donaciano Amaya was found May 21, 2021, and his killer remains at large.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Mallerys said the Sheriff’s Office had ignored and dismissed their complaints, and they accused one deputy of being complicit in the hate crimes they described as being committed against them.

Courtney Mallery was arrested in February by the Sheriff’s Office on accusations including a Class 5 felony charge of stalking. Nicole Mallery and Clark also were arrested on separate occasions in late 2022.

Nicole Mallery faces charges of second- and third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and a first responder, respectively, stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred during an April 2021 arrest on her property in Yoder.

The Mallerys, who also face pending charges after allegedly stalking a white neighbor, are scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

The Sheriff’s Office held a news conference in mid-February to respond to public outcry amid allegations of racially biased policing in connection to the dispute between neighbors. The Sheriff's Office had received hundreds of threats via phone, email and social media in the week after the Courtney Mallery arrest, officials said.

To see the videos, go to: www.epcsheriffsoffice.com/community/press-releases/yoder-cases.