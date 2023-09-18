With the leaves starting to turn golden, there's plenty of opportunities to go leaf-peeping.

While many opt for a car ride or a hike, there are several unique ways to see the fall colors around Colorado Springs. Here's some ideas:

Horseback rides

Ride through the picturesque autumn trees during fall on tours offered by Old Stage Riding Stables.

With trails that will take you on horseback through Pikes National Forest, you have a chance to get an intimate experience with the changing leaves. The scenic autumn ride even led to the stables’ saying, “Come and enjoy the gold, without the rush.”

Old Stage Riding offers six different rides a day, meaning there’s plenty of different lighting throughout the day. More information can be found at comtnadventure.com.

Helicopter

Hop on a helicopter at Royal Gorge Helitours for a special fall excursion that gives a great view of the aspens.

Located about an hour outside of Colorado Springs, several different tours are offered with views along Pikes Peak and the Royal Gorge. The helicopter is a great way to see the colorful leaves from above, especially during their peak.

More information is available at royalgorgehelitours.org.

Bike Tour

Bike Gold Camp Road with Pikes Peak Bike Tours for a stunning tour of fall colors in Colorado Springs.

The tour starts at Pikes Peak Adventure Center, and will take you through the historic gold mining railway line — right through North Cheyenne Cañon Park. This three-hour tour is beginner friendly, and will surround you with the golden hues fall in Colorado is known for.

More information can be found at bikepikespeak.com.

Cog Train

Enjoy a train ride up to the summit of Pikes Peak via the Cog Railway.

Get nine miles of views as you chug-up to the summit of Pikes Peak. The aspens are always a highlight as you make your way up and down America's Mountain between late September and mid-October. In fact, it's peak season right now.

More information can be found at cograilway.com.