Behind a construction fence at the corner of Tejon and Bijou streets is a decades-old trip down memory lane.

Soda fountain cherry Cokes, a high school hangout, family milkshake nights, Beatles on the jukebox and so much more.

As the Bijou-facing wall is stripped down for brick refinishing during building renovation, a sign for historic Barthels peeks out for the moment and locals are sharing nostalgic candy-ice cream-burger histories on social media.

The Barthels family story goes back more years than people might have guessed. The 1920 City Directory lists 131 N. Tejon St. as Barthel's Confectionery Store with a telephone number of MAIN 652 and owners Walter and Margaret.

It was here, in 1919, that Chester "Chet" Enstrom started in the business. As a teen he worked in the ice cream factory there and when his shift was over went to an adjacent area where he learned "the candy-maker's art," he said in his bio. The result, a career making the now-famous Enstrom's Toffee in Grand Junction.

For years, Barthels, with its early telephone number of ME 2 7820 for the city's MELROSE prefix, was the place to hang out for Colorado Springs High School (now Palmer High School) students across from Acacia Park. It was often where they worked as "soda jerks" at the soda fountain, servers and other first jobs.

Fond memories of Barthels run from the 1930s to the 1970s. Linda Vandezande said on social media that her grandfather's jewelry store (Isaac Bros. Jewelers) was next door and "he would stop for ice cream on the way home for family dinners."

Mary Ciletti, whose Hooked on Books store is just a block away, remembers that when she was about 10 years old her 18-year-old sister took her to Barthels "for my first brown cow. It was vanilla ice cream, sprinkled with powdered malt, then chocolate syrup drizzled on top and whipped cream. Fabulous!"

In the 1950s era families would square dance in a packed Acacia Park and finish the night at Barthels.

Students from across the years loved vanilla and cherry Cokes, ice cream sundae concoctions "and 'Johnny Angel' on the jukebox." There were ham salad sandwiches, grilled peanut butter sandwiches, delicious candy and burgers.

Several fellows shared on social media that during the days they would hang out at Barthels and then, at night, cruise Nevada Avenue (The Ave), putting miles on family cars going round and round J's and Garth's drive-in restaurants.

Later the Barthels location continued to cater to the high schoolers and downtown folks as a busy Subway, closing in 2020 during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

This summer the building becomes Dos Dos by the Dos Santos Tacos folks. It's described in a Gazette story as a "fast, casual, grab and go" serving the downtown. And it will continue its long history as a spot to grab lunch by the high school folks.