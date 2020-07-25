Angela Bird is every teacher — every parent — in this, our pandemic-threatened new school year.
But the stakes are higher for this mother than for many.
When it comes to her career, her options are limited, she says: Show up to the first day of school at Mesa Ridge High School and risk exposing herself to the potentially deadly coronavirus or risk losing her job.
By showing up, she takes the chance of exposing her immunocompromised son, who has Shwachman-Diamond syndrome — a rare condition that can cause a shortage of infection-fighting white blood cells.
"Speaking with his hematologist, if he were to contact COVID, he is more susceptible than the average person to secondary infection and would likely be hospitalized," said Bird, who teaches biology and French.
"He might not make it. To be put in this situation is gut-wrenching."
She and her husband, who works in the kitchen at a Colorado Springs District 11 school, plan to return to work out of financial necessity. Their daughter, a junior, will attend Fountain Valley School, where Bird says the plan to control the potential introduction of the virus is the most comprehensive and solid she's seen.
As Bird grapples with how to best balance the unprecedented demands of teaching during a global health crisis along with parenting a medically fragile child, school districts, counties, states and countries struggle in tandem with how — and whether — to send students back to school this fall.
Proponents of a return to in-person education say that children learn best in a physical classroom, and that schools fill many needs beyond education, including food, socialization and an escape from disruptive home lives for some children.
Opponents don't argue, but say now is not the time — that the price of lives potentially lost in an attempted return to normalcy outweigh the benefits.
"I don't really think that going back to in-person learning is in our best interest at this point just because I'm afraid we’ll be back to the yo-yo effect — school for a few weeks, an overnight emergency, then online learning again," Bird said. "It's hard for kids, it’s hard for teachers, it’s hard for parents."
Federal guidance shifts toward opening
Under Gov. Jared Polis' "safer at home" phase, school districts retain control over pandemic operations unless the local public health agency opts to require approval.
With the governor's statewide mask mandate, face coverings will be required for those older than 10 and recommended for younger children, according to officials with the state health and education departments at a virtual news conference Monday outlining the latest guidance for schools.
Polis said the state has acquired enough medical-grade masks to send to school districts, as well as private schools — one for each teacher per week, but only for 10 weeks..
Beyond that, draft guidance provided by the state is simply that, guidance, with decision-making generally in the hands of school boards and superintendents.
Posted to the Education Department's website this week, the state's draft guidance provides recommendations under each coronavirus response phase outlined by the governor: "stay at home," which the state was under from late March through late April and could shift back to, if conditions warrant; "safer at home," which the state has been under since the at-home order was lifted in late April; and "protect our neighbors," which localities are eligible to transition to after meeting certain criteria set forth by the state.
The guidance will be adjusted in the coming weeks based on feedback received and the evolving COVID situation, officials said.
Under a stay-at-home order, as the state saw last spring, students would be limited to remote learning, with the exception of those with specific learning needs for whom in-person education is necessary. For those students, small cohorts — small groups who would study and stay together — without the rotation of teachers are advised.
Under the current safer at home phase, schools are advised to continue remote instruction if it's best for their community, but allowed to resume in-person learning, with a limited number of teachers rotating in and out of classroom cohorts.
For children in kindergarten through fifth grade, normal class sizes are allowed, with up to four adults per classroom per day. Social distancing is not required. In grades six to eight, the state advises that schools work to reduce class sizes and limit adults to three per classroom per day. A limit on adults per classroom per day is not given for high school students. Social distancing is recommended for grades six and above.
Students should stick with a cohort to minimize the spreading of the virus, and movement to locations like recess and science labs should be staggered to avoid co-mingling, according to the guidance.
Under protect our neighbors, regular-sized classes are allowed, with increasingly large cohorts and numbers of teachers involved with each. Social distancing is recommended for students in grades six and above but not required at any grade level.
Guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month cautioned that offering virtual instruction is the surest way to prevent schools from becoming vectors for exposure, with the highest risk of exposure coming from regular-sized classes with no social distancing, as well as mingling between classes and sharing of supplies.
The federal guidance appeared to contrast with the state's guidance when it came to social distancing, with the federal health agency recommending a social distance of 6 feet in the setting of small-group instruction, without age qualifiers, and state guidance only recommending it for grades six and above.
Dr. Samuel Dominguez, an epidemiologist with Children's Colorado who helped develop the hospital's guidance for the reopening of schools, was "comfortable" with the discrepancy if schools "can maintain a strict bubble or pod within different classrooms, and they're not intermingling" during periods like lunch, specials or recess, he said.
Keeping masks on and maintaining social distance is much more difficult for younger students. The key is keeping cohorts socially distanced from each other, he said.
"Younger children are probably at lower risk for transmitting the virus than older children," he said. "I think it's a very difficult decision, and I understand that schools and families are challenged on how to move forward. We have to work together to look at what the data is showing in terms of the degree of circulation in a community and let that inform the degree of risk."
Social distancing, face coverings and handwashing are among the most effective tools against the virus, according to the guidance released this month by Children's.
Less effective, but complimentary strategies, include health screening, pod- or cohort-style learning, and touch-free surfaces, followed by enhanced cleaning, contact tracing, and proper airflow/ventilation, according to the guidance.
Further muddying matters, the CDC's guidance was revised Thursday to encourage the reopening of schools, noting that death rates of school-age children are far lower than those among adults. Students could be set back in multiple areas of life if schools remain closed, it stated. Risk levels and specific recommendations were removed.
No single intervention is enough, state officials stressed on the Monday call. But when layered, the odds of transmission decrease, they said.
Layering strategies together also means the 6-foot distance become less important, they said.
"There's nothing magic that happens between 5 and 7 feet," said Dr. Brian Erly, a medical epidemiologist with the state health department. An official later added that even 3 or 4 feet offered some measure of protection, bolstered by other measures, and that 3 feet of distance is "acceptable in the context of a comprehensive strategy."
But, for all the planning, there's the inescapable realization that the virus could still throw a curveball — or many. Officials are working on "multiple" contingency plans, state education Commissioner Katy Anthes said on the Monday call.
"We’re going to have to continue to be nimble in the days ahead and make sure those contingency plans are available," she said.
Polis at a Thursday news conference shed additional light on what will happen if a student or staff member tests positive, saying that "if a school has an outbreak, there would be a testing surge for that school — all of the cohort and, depending on the extent, in some cases, everybody at the school.
"The reason why cohorting is so important is when a person has (the virus) at a school, hopefully the whole school doesn't need to shut down, but just those who were exposed to that person in that cohort."
Teachers union wary
The school reopening guidance issued by the state is anemic, contended Amie Baca-Oehler, president of the Colorado Education Association and a high school counselor.
"Here we are today, one month from the start of the school year, without a plan after having the late spring and all summer to derive a statewide plan," she said. "We have heard from our governor on the statewide mandate for masks, yet virtually nothing on what the state will require for the 178 school districts to return to school safely, and with a diminished risk to the nearly 914,000 students, and nearly 55,000 educators."
A survey of nearly 10,000 members of the union revealed that 95% of respondents think staff should be able to vote on districts' return-to-school plans, and that plans should only be implemented when a majority of staff vote for them, Baca-Oehler said Thursday in a press call. Slightly over half of respondents want to start the school year in an entirely remote fashion, and 8% wanted to start the school year entirely in person. The rest of respondents favored a hybrid model, she said.
What's more, nearly 80% of the 10,000 members of her association surveyed said they would be willing to forgo returning to school if districts don't leave major decisions up to employee response.
Among those who spoke at the press call was Ernest Garibay, a high school math teacher in Jefferson County who works with at-risk students, many of whom require support to learn.
There's nothing he wants more than a return to in-person learning, which he wholeheartedly believes is best for students.
But "I am much more concerned about the real health risks than I am about an arbitrary start date," he said, adding that many of his students come from low-income families and work fast-food jobs, compounding potential community exposure.
Lisa Larsen, a special education para-educator in Boulder, said social-distancing is not possible with the students she works with, many of whom need hands-on assistance due to behavioral issues, hand-over-hand help with tasks like handwashing, and/or the use of an educator's finger to track words on a page.
What's more, many special education students won't be able to wear masks due to medical conditions, said Larsen, president of the Boulder Valley Paraeducator Association.
"As paras, we are on the front line, elbow to elbow, face to face," she said. "We can't use partitions. Our kids need us right here for safety and educational purposes. Some of our students drool. Some of our students spit. Some of our students hit. We need to be able to effectively intervene at a moment's notice, and we won't have time to make sure our personal protective equipment is in place in order to meet the challenges and needs of our kids."
Like Bird, Larsen has a child with special needs, raising the stakes if she contracts the virus.
"My daughter is very vulnerable," she said. "I fear bringing it home to her."
Constantly revised guidance
Many Pikes Peak region school districts have announced tentative plans to offer parents a choice: Students can attend school in person or online.
The region's largest district, Academy D-20, will be offered such a choice, according to a plan released by the district earlier this month.
But that plan has come under fire, as evidenced by the hundreds of submitted comments read at a Thursday virtual Board of Education meeting. While some expressed support for the plan, others expressed concern that choosing online education could cause their children to lose their spot at, or connection to, their current school, or that children with special needs on individualized education plans would potentially be forced to return to in-person learning.
Superintendent Tom Gregory released a letter late Friday announcing that the district would push back the start of school another week, to Aug. 24.
"Reliable plans are difficult to develop knowing each day brings a host of new statistics, conflicting expert opinion and revised guidance," he wrote, adding that the district was taking feedback under consideration and revising its plan.
Students at the region's second-largest district, D-11, will also be offered the option of attending online or in person — with the exception of high-schoolers, who will attend in person two days a week under a hybrid model or completely online, the district said Friday.
Students who opt for online learning will remain connected to their current schools, the district said in its plan.
Under tentative plans released by Harrison District 2 and Falcon District 49, parents would choose either in-person or online learning for their students.
Other districts, including Fountain-Fort Carson District 8, had not released their plans by Friday.
The state's largest district — Denver Public Schools — announced July 17 that it would begin the year virtually and transition to in-person learning no sooner than Sept. 8, citing concerns over the local trajectory of the virus and its impact on communities of color.
'We've got three weeks'
In an announcement made late Wednesday, El Paso County Public Health recommended schools delay the first day of classes until at least Aug. 17 due to the rise of coronavirus cases in the Pikes Peak region. The recommendation didn't affect most of the region's districts, which had planned to begin school on or after that day. District 49 was the lone holdout, saying in a statement posted to its Facebook page that its Board of Education on Monday would consider pushing out its Aug. 7 and 10 start dates.
Several dozen area teachers voiced concerns during a protest at an El Paso County Public Health board meeting Wednesday, holding signs and banners in support of the county health department creating detailed pandemic-related requirements for schools.
Challenger Middle School teacher Cari Fox, president of Academy District 20's teachers association, said if the health department did not issue requirements instead of guidelines, districts would cherry-pick which safety guidelines to follow. She wanted to see public health officials inspect schools for safety in the same way they are inspected by fire departments.
"We want consistency. We want safety. We want a voice. We want equity," she said.
The county has released optional guidance — including recommendations of social-distancing, face coverings and cohorting — but won't require that local school districts submit their reopening plans for approval, Dr. Leon Kelly, the county's deputy medical director, told The Gazette on Friday.
County health had school districts submit in-person graduation plans for approval because such events were tied to a variance.
"This is not a variance," Kelly said. "Schools have the right to open."
"The hard truth is I can write all the guidance I want, and schools can follow, but if the community fails to control the transmission outside schools, that's going to be the biggest driver as to whether schools succeed or not," he said. "We cannot ask these schools to do something the community is incapable of doing. We can send kids to school, but we're not going to be able to keep them there. Parents are looking to teachers to get this done, but in reality, we all need to be looking to ourselves at what we're doing as citizens to get those kids back to school.
"We've got three weeks to get this done as a community."