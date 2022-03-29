With a workforce shortage that prevented southern Colorado’s only resettlement agency from accepting its entire allotment of Afghan refugees comes the likelihood that the Colorado Springs office of Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains will be called on to assist refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“It’s possible we’ll have Ukrainians,” said Floyd Preston, program manager for the local office of Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains.

“Everything is so fresh and new, we don’t how many we’re going to get,” he said Tuesday. “There are talks, but we have not been privy on anything to date.”

Last week’s announcement from President Joe Biden that the United States would accept 100,000 refugees — of about 4 million people who have left the country after Russia invaded on Feb. 24 — and Gov. Jared Polis saying publicly that Colorado would welcome them, “was the first we’d heard of it,” Preston said.

However, it’s unlikely Colorado will see Ukrainian refugees soon, said Madlynn Ruble, spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Human Services, which oversees the state’s resettlement services.

“And it's too soon to tell how many will come,” she said in an email.

The federal government sets immigration policies and oversees the nation’s immigration system; Polis directed Colorado’s Office of New Americans to connect Ukrainian Coloradans to resources and prepare for Ukrainian refugees in working with the Colorado Refugee Services Program.

Larysa Martyniuk, a first-generation Ukrainian American who helped organize a recent candlelight vigil for the people of Ukraine at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, said she offered to help bring her cousins to the United States, but they want to be closer to their native country.

“They’re hoping the situation gets better soon,” she said. “It’s been a month, and it’s crazy news all the time.

“I stay up because of the time difference to see if my family is alive, and thank goodness we’re able to contact people through email or the free phone service," Martyniuk said. “You have this knot in the middle of your stomach all the time.”

Many members of the Ukrainians of Colorado group are trying to get family members stateside and have met online with immigration lawyers and lawmakers about the situation, Martyniuk said.

“The Ukrainian Embassy moved to Warsaw, Poland, and there are lines and lines of people, who are saying it will be five to six months before they can get everything going, unless someone had been in the process of coming with a green card.”

There’s no preparation for Ukrainians yet at the Colorado Springs Lutheran Family Services office, Preston said: “As far as we’re concerned, we’re still focusing on the Afghans and other refugee populations.”

Southern Colorado was supposed to receive 175 Afghan refugees seeking resettlement.

Instead, 160 Afghan individuals have moved to southern Colorado, Preston said, with temporary staff filling gaps in administrative work, and volunteers locating housing, raising donations, and managing appointments.

“Hiring staff has been the stumbling block,” Preston said. “Like other industries across the nation, there are not enough workers for the work.”

In recent weeks, he’s been able to add a few employees.

“But it’s on the back end,” he said. “I needed them three to four months ago. I’m grateful we’re in a better position now, though.”

Because in the past few months, resettlement efforts have ramped up beyond high gear.

In 2021, the local office helped 132 individuals, primarily from Cuba, resettle in southern Colorado, according to agency data.

Already this year, Preston's staff has worked with just over 200 refugees — mostly Afghans, Preston said.

“This year is going to be huge,” he said. “Normally, we wouldn’t have received that bulk of refugees.”

Federal grants and donations support the agency’s budget.

About 30% of the Afghans who have relocated here are working, Preston said, mainly in the hospitality industry, and living in apartments or houses.

Churches of all denominations as well as individuals in the community have responded generously by leasing homes to families, acting as hosts and donating furniture, household items, gift cards and rent money, he said.

As a result, “They are mainstreaming quite well.”