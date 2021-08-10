The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs is one of the latest schools to reinstate masks on campus ahead of the fall semester.
In a reversal of a June relaxation of mask requirements, UCCS announced on Friday that people in indoor public spaces on campus would need to mask up, regardless of their vaccination statuses. The requirement went into effect on Monday.
Effective Monday, August 9, 2021, #UCCS is reinstating the executive directive requiring face coverings while indoors. This includes those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and those who have not. Click on the link below to learn more: https://t.co/CxyQDB3CEx— UCCS (@UCCS) August 9, 2021
The University of Colorado at Boulder also announced on Tuesday that it would require everyone in indoor public spaces to wear masks starting Friday, Aug. 13.
CU Boulder will return to requiring masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status as of Aug. 13.Following updated public health recommendations, the campus will renew the required use of facial coverings in public indoor spaces.More ➡️ https://t.co/jef4LhY7W4 pic.twitter.com/c5iEsoCDiY— CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) August 10, 2021
Both schools are requiring students to be vaccinated.
At Boulder, mask requirements will come with exceptions, including situations in which vaccinated individuals are indoors but socially distanced from others, and exceptions for those who need their mouths to communicate., like individuals who have hearing impairments, and children under the age of 2. People will also be exempt from the mask rule if they are actively eating, or if they serve in a public safety capacity.
Colorado College is also requiring masks and vaccinations on campus. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated students, as well as a percentage of fully vaccinated students, will be required to participate in weekly testing. The college will continue to test wastewater to detect emerging cases of COVID-19.
CC has shared its plan and protocols for bringing students, faculty, and staff back to campus for the 2021-22 academic year. Here's what you need to know for returning to campus: https://t.co/Y2o2sfOvcJ pic.twitter.com/dEHEI9eFt3— Colorado College (@ColoradoCollege) August 6, 2021
The University of Colorado schools’ directives were updated after a Centers for Disease Control advised in July that masks be worn by anyone, regardless of their vaccination status, in indoor, public settings.
Colorado College officials cited high community transmission levels in El Paso County for their mask mandate, adding that they expect the order to be temporary.
Pikes Peak Community College has not said whether it intends to update mask requirements ahead of the fall semester. On July 20, the college said masks would be required for unvaccinated individuals, but not for those who had been immunized.
“We are not taking on the role as a college of trying to police who has been vaccinated and who has not,” college officials said in a letter.
The college has also not required that its community be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Despite the return of masks for several Pikes Peak-region colleges and universities, and unlike last year,Classroom capacities, as well as regular campus activities, are expected to resume in full during the fall semester.
“Simply put, the experiential learning of the Block Plan that includes in-person classes, domestic field trips and activities will resume,” Colorado College officials wrote in a letter to the school. “Employees have returned to on-campus work and are here to support students and the college.”
“We must ensure the safety and well-being of our campus citizens in the middle of this resurgence, and we can only accomplish this by working together,” University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Chancellor Venkat Reddy wrote in a letter.