University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student workers are fighting for a $15 per hour minimum wage on campus, a boost they say would help fill positions in a tight labor market.
The school partially closed one of its dining halls when it could not hire students this year because students are seeking work at higher paying jobs off campus, said Christoferr Myers, a freshman English major involved in the fight for higher wages.
"I know there are a lot of people that would love to work on campus, but they cannot afford to," he said. Myers works in UCCS campus dining and hospitality making $12.32 an hour, the state minimum wage, and he is searching for a different job.
Myers is part of an effort organized by United Campus Workers Colorado that has collected more than 1,000 signatures asking for a minimum wage of $15 an hour.
The two other University of Colorado campuses in Boulder and Denver pay a minimum $15 an hour, but UCCS cannot match those wages because of limited funding, said Chris Valentine, a UCCS spokesman. The Colorado Springs campus is the smallest of the three schools and it has seen its enrollment and in the turn its budget decline in recent years.
Enrollment has declined from 12,500 students in fall 2019 to 11,500 this fall for numerous reasons. The number of graduating high school seniors is falling, prospective students can get high paying jobs and uncertainty driven by COVID-19 has made some students hesitant about enrolling, Valentine said.
The school hasn't increased tuition to make up for a smaller student body and so its operating budget was cut 7.4% ahead of this academic year compared to the 2020-2021 academic year. Despite its budget woes, UCCS is planning an increase in minimum wages from $12.32 an hour up to $12.95 per hour that will start in January, Valentine said.
If the school increased wages to $15 per hour without seeing an increase in enrollment, the campus would have to cut 464 student positions of the 2,000, Valentine said. However, not all of the 2,000 positions are filled.
The school has open student positions in campus dining and facilities departments, such as grounds keeping. It also has had a challenge filling full-time positions in areas like custodial services and dining, he said.
CU Boulder has not had a problem filling student positions after increasing wages to $15 an hour in July, spokesman Joshua Lindenstein said.
"This move allows the campus, at a critical time of economic recovery and expansion of the job market, to make a vital investment in the stability of our workforce — stability that results in a more enriched and impactful student experience and that makes CU Boulder a more competitive employer," he said in an emailed statement.
It is not unusual for employers to vary wages based on the costs of living in different cities, said Cecilia Harry, chief economic development officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation.
"That’s a practice that a lot of private institutions have had for a very long time," she said.
The debate over higher wages at UCCS is happening amid a tight labor market that has made hiring tough for many employers throughout the country and locally, forcing up wages.
State data from El Paso County restaurants shows the average weekly wage going up from $395 during April, May and June 2020 to $455 in the same months of 2021. The data includes part-time workers and cannot be converted into an hourly rate.
Nationally, Target, BestBuy and Chipotle and other chains have all raised their starting pay to $15 an hour.
Still, higher entry level wages tend to lag behind the cost of living as housing costs and inflation keep rising.
In El Paso County, a living wage for a single person was about $14.78 an hour at the beginning of the year, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology wage calculator. In Boulder County, the institute estimates a living wage for a single person was $18.53.
Those economics may keep UCCS students working off campus.
"They can simply work off campus and make a lot more," Myers said.