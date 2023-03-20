The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs College of Business will offer a new social impact minor starting in the fall semester of 2023.

Social impact is a method of using business to enact social and environmental betterment. Social impact businesses interweave their higher purpose into the fabric of their business model.

This is the direction the marketplace is headed, said Jonathan Liebert, co-founder and CEO of the National Institute for Social Impact and adjunct professor for UCCS's social entrepreneurship course.

“Companies right now want students that can come in and talk about an ethical supply chain and how to make sure that from a suitability standpoint, they’re reducing their carbon footprint ... ," Liebert said. “There’s a whole lot of things now that are being incorporated into the business landscape and you need to have people that especially know what they’re doing around this stuff.”

Liebert’s course, which provides a foundational understanding of social impact theory, has been offered in the College of Business alongside Professor Lauren Hallaron’s nonprofit management course, which are both required courses for the minor. The minor also includes a capstone course where students engage in practical application by working on a community project.

The university formed the minor, Organizations and Social Impact, after seeing a high demand of student interest and a community need for training in social impact, said Dustin Bluhm, a College of Business faculty member.

"We’re excited about that development,” Bluhm said. “And think this is something that frankly I wish we would’ve started sooner because the students have already been in this mindset for some time, and I feel like we’re catching up to it finally.”

Sam Morris, CEO of Blue Star Recyclers, a social enterprise that hires people with autism and other disabilities and recycles electronic waste in Colorado Springs, among other locations, believes the minor is a valuable offering.

“I think especially for managerial positions whether it is sales or operations, any kind of background in sustainability, in social impact would be something I would certainly look for,” Morris said.

The new minor is open to all students, although those outside of the College of Business may need to take additional courses, Bluhm said.

If demand increases, the university hopes to scale up the program to become a major or an MBA emphasis, as well as a standalone certificate for people outside of UCCS, Bluhm and Hallaron said.

“My vision for the program is that we would create really strong employees and leaders for the community that will be able to tackle the tough social issues that we see,” Hallaron said, “especially here in the Pikes Peak region.