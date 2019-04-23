If you like to cook, to read books about food or both, we have an event for you.
At the Edible Books Contest, from 5 to 7 p.m. May 4, contestants will bring an edible item inspired by their favorite book to the event at 4:30 p.m. to set up their display for judging. It can be food described in a book, food that represents characters or places in a book, or food representing a book’s title or cover.
Think “Delicious!” by Ruth Reichl, “Chocolat” by Joanne Harris, “Like Water for Chocolate” by Laura Esquivel, or “Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously” by Julie Powell.
The contest is open to professional and home bakers, and all entrees must be “bookish.” Let your imagination take over. For some creative stimulation, see these cakes from other Edible Books Contests: tinyurl.com/yxecgcah. You’ll notice a lot of inspiration comes from children’s books.
The event is the outgrowth of the International Edible Book Festival, an annual event usually held on or around April 1, which is known as Edible Book Day. The event has been celebrated since 2000, with “edible books” created and displayed and small events held in various parts of the world. The creations are photographed and then consumed.
The contest, sponsored by the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, is open to all Colorado Springs bookworms. Home bakers have two categories, for adults and for children 17 and younger. Professionals — anyone who makes food for a bakery, restaurant or other food establishment — also can enter and must submit proof of general liability insurance to compete.
Prizes will be given for literary merit and artistry. Snacks and samples from professional bakers will be offered. Home cook entries will not be sampled.
The judge of artistic merit will be Rhonda Goodman-Gaghan, curator for the Heller Center for Arts and Humanities. A judge of literary merit will be from the Pikes Peak Library District, and a culinary judge will be a chef with UCCS Dining Services.
This is a great chance to celebrate food and reading, whether you want to enter the contest or just check out the creations. The event takes place on the second floor of UCCS’s Kraemer Family Library, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Visit tinyurl.com/ediblebooks2019 for entry forms.
