Are you ready to stop changing the clocks twice a year and not lose an hour of sleep every March?
Supporters of locking in just one time throughout the year may finally be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday gave unanimous consent to a bill to make daylight saving time permanent beginning in November 2023. The action at the federal level mirrors efforts in the Colorado legislature to also end the changing of the clocks twice a year.
Versions of S. 623, the Sunshine Protection Act, have been in the works in Washington, D.C., for several years under the sponsorship of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
Rubio said that holding off until 2023 would allow airlines and other industries to make schedule changes.
Politico cited co-sponsor Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., as saying the sponsors intentionally waited until this week to make another try at the bill to allow the clocks to change once again. Whitehouse, however, is unsure if the U.S. House will act on the measure anytime soon. The Senate bill has 17 co-sponsors, but neither Sen. Michael Bennet nor Sen. John Hickenlooper is among them.
An identical bill, HR 69, is awaiting action in the U.S. House. Sponsored by Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., the bill — which has 33 co-sponsors, including a lone Coloradan, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt — has been awaiting action for six weeks from the House Energy and Commerce's Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing last week on the issue, in which lawmakers were told about the health effects of the time change, including sleep disruptions and cardiac problems, as well as other safety risks.
"It's about time!" quipped Colorado state Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village.
Two bills are on the legislative agenda this year that hope to end the biannual changing of the clocks in Colorado.
Introduced Friday, House Bill 1297 seeks to make daylight saving time year-round if federal law is changed to allow states to do so. Senate Bill 135, meanwhile, aims to create a statewide ballot measure to exempt Colorado from recognizing daylight saving time, leaving the state in Mountain Standard Time year-round.
“I just want to stop the madness,” said Bridges, who is sponsoring both bills. “We could pass both, one or the other, or neither. I believe the most likely outcome is just one of them will pass. We’re still working on both.”
During daylight saving time — the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November — time is advanced one hour.
Colorado lawmakers have tried for more than 30 years to end the flipping back and forth between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time. Then-Sen. Bill Schroeder, R-Morrison, led that first effort in 1988.
The pleas have continued in recent years, with Colorado bills and ballot proposals to make standard time year-round introduced in 2019, 2017 and 2015. Other efforts have aimed to make daylight saving time year-round in 2020, 2019, 2017 and 2015. All of the bills were immediately rejected by committees, failing to make it to the full state House or Senate for consideration.
Bridges, the Greenwood Village Democrat, said the time change disrupts sleep schedules, causes traffic accidents, and is a general biannual annoyance for Coloradans.
“I think the role of government is to make life easier for folks, not harder,” Bridges said. “In the days after we spring forward, there’s a measurable decrease in productivity, increase in traffic accidents, and a general loathing of having to change the clock. We can prevent that by locking the clock.”
However, not everyone wants to stop resetting the clock twice a year. In past years, efforts to end daylight saving time have been met with fierce pushback from the ski industry and broadcasters who said it would disrupt their scheduling and operations.
United Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Colorado Ski Country USA, the Colorado Competitive Council, the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Industry Association of Colorado already registered in opposition to SB 135. No organizations are registered in support.
“CHLA is opposed to SB 135 to support our ski industry and airline partners,” said Amie Mayhew, president and CEO of the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association. “There really isn't much direct impact on hotel operations, but we need our ski areas and airlines to thrive."
The Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee discussed SB 135 on March 1 but skipped voting on the bill. Lawmakers have yet to scheduled either HB 1297 or SB 135 for a vote.
It is against federal law for states to implement year-round daylight saving time, though they can use year-round standard time, as Hawaii and Arizona do. In the past four years, 18 states have passed legislation to make daylight saving time year-round if Congress decides to allow the change, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
If HB 1297 passed, it would only go into effect if Congress changes the law.
When reached by Colorado Politics about the federal legislation advancing in the U.S. Senate, former Sen. Greg Brophy, R-Wray, who carried several bills over the years to get Colorado onto daylight saving time should Congress act, said, "Awesome!"