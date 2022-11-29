Two familiar restaurant brands are eying an expansion to Falcon, the fast-growing unincorporated area northeast of Colorado Springs.
Representatives of Chipotle, the California-based fast-casual chain that's popular for its burritos and tacos, and Dunkin', formerly Dunkin' Donuts, have submitted proposals to the El Paso County Planning Department that envision new locations in Falcon.
A 2,313-square-foot, free-standing Chipotle would be developed as part of the King Soopers-anchored Falcon Marketplace shopping center, which is under construction northwest of Woodmen and Meridian roads, according to one of the proposals submitted to county planners.
In addition to indoor seating, the Chipotle would feature a "Chipotlane" — a drive-up lane that allows customers to pick up to-go food orders.
Unlike traditional restaurant drive-thrus, the "Chipotlane" only serves drive-up customers who've ordered and paid for their food ahead of time on their computers or mobile devices; there is no ordering off a menu, no speakers in the drive aisle and no preparation of food or cash transactions at the pickup window, according to the proposal submitted to county planners.
The Chipotle proposal shows the restaurant's construction is targeted to begin by year's end, and it would open next summer.
Despite the proposal submitted to county planners, which included a handful of additional documents dated Nov. 17, a Chipotle spokeswoman said via email that the restaurant chain is only "exploring opportunities" in Falcon.
Evergreen Devco, a real estate company with offices in Denver, Arizona, California and Utah and the developer of Falcon Marketplace, says it's in talks with Chipotle about the chain coming to the shopping center.
"We’d be thrilled to have them," Russ Perkins, an Evergreen Devco principal, said via email. "Chipotle has broad market appeal."
The Falcon King Soopers is scheduled to open late next summer; the chain, part of Cincinnati-based Kroger, is building one of its larger-format, marketplace stores that include full lines of groceries, clothing, small appliances, dinnerware and other items.
Other retailers, restaurants and service-oriented businesses coming to Falcon Marketplace include Slim Chickens, Panda Express, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Super Star Car Wash and Discount Tires. Dutch Bros Coffee has opened at Falcon Marketplace.
"With King Soopers anchoring the development, it’s not that the shopping center needs more gravity, but Chipotle would be the icing on an already beautiful cake," Perkins said of Falcon Marketplace.
Meanwhile, First Cup, an Arizona-based franchisee, has submitted documents to county planners that show a proposed 1,985-square-foot Dunkin' that would be built southwest of Meridian Road and Bent Grass Meadows Drive in the Falcon area. Dunkin' would go up just south of a 7-Eleven on Meridian.
Dunkin' would have indoor seating and a drive-thru, according to the proposal submitted to county planners. An opening date wasn't shown on the proposal, and First Cup representatives couldn't be reached for comment.
Chipotle and Dunkin' would be just the latest well-known names that have expanded to unincorporated Falcon.
Once a rural area of large lots and multiacre ranches, Falcon over the last 30 years has become home to thousands of homes in developments such as Meridian Ranch and Woodmen Hills. Walmart, Safeway, Walgreens and dozens of other familiar retailers, restaurant chains, mom-and-pop eateries, auto supply stores and others have opened locations in Falcon.