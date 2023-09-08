As Silver Key Senior Services ceremonially breaks ground later this month on a 33-unit affordable housing complex for low-income older adults on the same property as its headquarters, another affordable housing campus being built on church land for anyone who is low-income is nearing completion.

Both projects have been delayed.

The major setback for Silver Key Apartments at South Murray, a $21 million project that began construction at 1625 S. Murray Blvd. in mid-August, was working through the building permit process related to storm water issues, said Silver Key President and CEO Jason DeaBueno.

The independent-living apartment complex for low-income seniors ages 62 and older is scheduled to open one year from now.

“There’s not a lot of options for older adults who need affordable housing,” DeaBueno said.

Silver Key is receiving calls from people, who because of rate hikes on mobile home lots are unable to afford the increases and people who want to downsize but can’t find anywhere in the lower tiers of the market to move into, he said.

“This is not merely about physical accommodations; it’s about empowering seniors to embrace their later years with self-respect, offering them a place to truly call home,” DeaBueno said.

The opening of The Village at Solid Rock, which started construction in June 2022 next to Solid Rock Christian Center at 2520 Arlington Drive in southeast Colorado Springs, is running a few months behind.

The initial anticipated opening date of the summer of 2023 was pushed to October-November of this year and now for after the start of the new year, said Lee Patke, executive director of Greccio Housing.

Common setbacks in the construction process are the reason, he said.

Greccio Housing, a nonprofit organization that manages nearly 700 affordable housing units across the city, is the property manager of the new 77-unit project being developed by Commonwealth Development Group and Solid Rock Community Development Corp.

An “interest list” started five months ago has more than 500 names of people who want to live there, Patke said. People can still add their name to the list by calling 719-475-1422.

In total, Greccio is running a wait list of 1,500 for all its properties, Patke said.

Preleasing at Solid Rock will begin this fall, he said. The step moves potential residents, who qualify if they earn 30% to 60% of area median income, from the interest list to a wait list.

Adjusted-rate rents at Silver Key Apartments at South Murray also will be based on incomes of 30% to 60% of area median income.

Thirteen of the units will be reserved for older military veterans.

Pre-foundation earth moving and preparation for the foundation is underway, DeaBueno said.

A public ground breaking will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 at the site. No reservation is needed to attend.

A wait list won’t start until occupancy is 90 days out, according to DeaBueno.

Silver Key also has a program to help keep seniors in their homes with modifications such as ramps or grabs done by volunteers, he said.

For decades Silver Key has operated a Housing and Urban Development-sponsored apartment building on North Hancock Avenue, near the city’s Senior Center, which is being rebuilt.

Residents at the new complex will have access to Silver Key’s Connections Café meals program, transportation to medical appointments and other locations, and case management, if needed.

“We’re looking for long-term quality of life and independence for our seniors,” DeaBueno said.

While The Village at Solid Rock complex won’t have a swimming pool, it also won’t lack substance, Patke said.

“It’s compatible to any new-build in the community, whether it’s affordable or market-rate, in quality construction and property management,” he said.

The innovation of concept and design is what sets The Village at Solid Rock apart, he believes.

“Because land is at a premium in Colorado Springs, and there are many congregations, churches and schools that have available land that are now trying to find innovative ways to use that land to support their community or constituents in any way," he said.

"To use congregant land is how we should be stewarding our resources and land."

The two separate projects are among a flurry of new affordable-housing construction, at a time when Colorado Springs is marching toward a shortage of up to 14,000 units by 2028, according to southern Colorado Economist Tatiana Bailey, founder of the nonprofit Data-Driven Economic Strategies.

Not only is population expansion outpacing housing availability, but high interest rates, more people staying put in their homes longer than ever before and pushback from the “not in my backyard” sentiment toward multi-family development are shrinking housing access, she said at a town hall on growth The Gazette hosted Thursday evening.