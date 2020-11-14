“The bureaus had built up resources in various states and regions and localities over the years, and, as you can imagine, any attempt to reallocate some of those resources and saying some of those could be better utilized by moving them to another state or other bureaus wasn’t a real popular decision,” Botti said. “People wanted to keep the money and the resources that they had.”

As the federal government has struggled to bring an analytical system into play to drive budgeting, wildfires have continued raging in Western states, including Colorado. This year, three massive wildfires hit Colorado, razing homes and forests, prompting the closure of a top tourist destination, Rocky Mountain National Park. Each one of those fires was larger, in terms of acreage, than any other wildfire to hit Colorado since 2002.